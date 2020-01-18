Asked about Arenado, Mozeliak offers no specifics but closes no doors

During interviews with the media and a question-and-answer session with the fans -- two staples of his day at the Winter Warm-Up -- Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak cautioned that he would not discuss specific "rumors" or names. One of the first half dozen questions asked by a fan was about both -- a rumored packaged of players that the Cardinals would be shipping to the Rockies for Nolan Arenado.

"Let me touch on that," Mozeliak added. "Obviously there is a lot being written about. Potential trades. There is still an active free-agent market going on. It's never in one's best interest to comment on these things. It can be very dangerous. Dangerous for a variety of reasons. As you can imagine, as names start getting bantered about, if you might be the person going in the deal, and those deals don't happen, then it might create a little bit of discomfort in the clubhouse in the future. I don't know what the next couple of weeks may bring. I'm smart enough to know I don't want to shut any doors, say no, or speak in absolutes. Because that's dangerous, too. But I really like our club where it is today. If there are ways to get better, curious to see where that takes us. So, we'll see."​​