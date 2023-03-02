JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals' second turn through the rotation begins with what may be the last start by veteran Adam Wainwright in red for a while as he heads off to wear the red, white, and blue.

And, fittingly, it's the Houston Astros.

The rushed together schedule for spring a year ago kept teams within their silos and meant a formulaic rotation of teams playing against each other along Florida's Atlantic Coast. That meant every fifth day, if it was Wainwright's day, it was likely a day against Houston, and probably opposite Justin Verlander. Houston visits Roger Dean Stadium for Wainwright's second start of spring, though Verlander has moved north, up the coast to the Mets' camp.

Wainwright will target about three or four innings and use the outing Thursday to slingshot out to Arizona where he'll join Team USA's rotation for the World Baseball Classic. The international tournament will fill the middle weeks of this month, returning players to their big-league teams with a little more than a week to go if Team USA defends its WBC title.

The Cardinals will have a swarm of pitchers throwing at various times Thursday with as many as eight pitchers set to throw sim games on the back fields.

Drew VerHagen and prospect Michael McGreevy are leading those foursomes into the game as multi-inning pitchers set to be followed by Ryan Helsley, Tommy Parsons, Kyle Leahy, Ryan Loutos, Dalton Roach, and Guillermo Zuniga.

On the main stage, set to follow Wainwright will be lefty JoJo Romero in his first appearance of spring training.

Also on pitching plan: Jordan Hicks, Wilking Rodriguez, Jake Woodford. There are also some others listed as available, including first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe and Class A standout Inohan Paniagua, a right-hander.

Here is the lineup that will back Wainwright, and, Nos. 1-8, it looks like one the Cardinals will definitely use at some point in the coming season. And at No. 9 is a prospect they wouldn't be shocked if he made his big-league debut at some point in the coming summer:

1. Brendan Donovan, 3B

2. Tyler O'Neill, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Juan Yepez, LF

8. Dylan Carlson, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

Starter: Adam Wainwright, RHP

