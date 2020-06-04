Back home at Busch: Wong, Waino, Kim and DeJong take the field

At an acceptable distance from any of his teammates in the approved, small group of players present Wednesday afternoon, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong took the field at Busch Stadium for the first time in 2020.
“Honestly, walking to the field was such a good feeling,” Wong said. “It was almost like you’ve returned home.”
For more than a week, the Cardinals have opened their home ballpark to a limited group of players at specific, staggered times. On Wednesday, with the infield in good enough condition, and pitchers Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim available to face hitters, four Cardinals participated in actual baseball activities. For Wong, it was the first time he had seen live pitching since spring training came to an abrupt end in the middle of March.
It was also the first time he had seen either pitcher in person.
“A reunion,” he said.
“It was fun to be out there competing again," Wainwright said. "I had a blast working counts against those two really good players. I was just out there playing chess. Pitching is still so fun."
While a small step toward normalcy, the guardrails of a new norm were also in place for every player. To enter the ballpark, players had to go through a series of tests, including a check of temperature. Players had to wear masks at the ballpark everywhere but during their workouts.
Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong were able to take their masks off when taking groundballs or facing Kim or Wainwright, but they could not be in the vicinity of each other during BP. When Wong was in the shell to face one of the pitchers, DeJong was in the dugout. Wong had to take the long way around the shell then to be in the dugout when DeJong hit.
DeJong and Wong have been working out with Tommy Edman at SLU for several weeks and taking BP against velocity in Chesterfield. But because of limitations on the number of players at Busch, only the two pitchers and two hitters gathered Wednesday around noon. Bullpen catcher Jamie Pogue was present to catch, and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd kept his distance while being at the field, Wong described.
“Keeping social distance and we know the importance of following everything – very, very strict, and rightfully so,” Wong said. “It was good to be out there. But the best part of playing at home is the packed house, the full stadium, all the fans, and I was thinking about that with the empty seats.”
Major League Baseball and the players’ union continue to negotiate how and when the game will return, with owners reportedly rejecting the union’s counterproposal Wednesday and suggesting a severely shortened season. The goal had been to start a regular season in early July with players reporting to a second spring training at some point in June. The Cardinals have presented a plan to Major League Baseball to host their camp in St. Louis, and they intend to play their home games at Busch.
The team recently reopened its facilities at Busch and the Jupiter, Fla., complex to players, though only to small, scheduled groups. The local policies on social distancing and group sizes are governing those policies, as well as suggestions from MLB’s advisors.
Wong and Cardinals officials said players have been able to work out at Busch, but Wednesday was the next step of those workouts – taking the field for the first time this year.
And, for Wong, facing Kim’s pitches for the first time.
At spring training, the Cardinals’ Gold Glove-winning second baseman did not get a turn against the free-agent starter signed over the winter. On Wednesday, he got to see the breaking pitch that made Kim so appealing, and also so effective in one of the final Grapefruit League games before the coronavirus pandemic stopped play indefinitely. Wong described how Wainwright and Kim clearly wanted to strike their teammates out, and how the lefty Kim flashed the lefthanded-hitting Wong a curveball before shifting to his best pitch, the slider.
“First time facing his funkiness, and he has some funkiness,” Wong said. “That guy attacks. Both sides. It was good to get in that kind of at-bat. He showed me a good curve, and then the slider – it just disappeared.”
After coming to St. Louis from Jupiter shortly after spring closed, Kim has remained there and not returned to South Korea because of the unknown with travel restrictions. At one point he considered returning home, but he would have had to quarantine for two weeks there, and then upon return also quarantine for a spell that could interrupt his preparation for a regular season. So, he remained in St. Louis – and a frequent guest of Wainwright. The Cardinals’ veteran ace brought his family to St. Louis after spring training ended and would play catch with Kim to remain in shape.
When baseball reappeared at Busch on Wednesday, Wong said it was clear the work that Wainwright and Kim put in to remain sharp.
It was the second thing he noticed after getting in the box after almost 13 weeks.
The new high-rise building beyond center field caught his eye.
“Caught me by surprise because, well, that’s something different, and I hadn’t been there in so long and when you know a place so well, something new is the first thing you see,” Wong said.
“It just felt so good to be out there, to be in Busch Stadium, to be on the field. I will never take that feeling for granted again.”
-30-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.