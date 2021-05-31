Back where he starred as a kid, Cardinals starter Flaherty faces world champions, duels theatrical Bauer

LOS ANGELES — It's late afternoon at one of the best ballparks in baseball, and there's Jose Rondon in the visitors' dugout scanning the field and a basket of baseballs waiting for the Cardinals to take their turn at batting practice.
The Dodgers' BP is winding down with one of the last groups to hit — maybe the last group — and when he's not taking his round in the cage, Albert Pujols is making the rounds with his new teammates. He just held one of their bats up to his ear and thumped the barrel with the base of his palm, as he did hundreds of times sitting in his corner of the Cardinals' spring training clubhouse.
He's in this group because he's not in the lineup.
As the Cardinals make their first visit to Dodger Stadium since LA swept them here in August 2019, Pujols, a new Dodger plucked out of free agency for the prorated minimum, is not in the lineup to face them. He often starts at first base for the Dodgers against lefties.
The Cardinals have a righthander going, one of the best righthanders in the National League.
So do the Dodgers.
In a holiday game that could be billed as Pujols' first time facing his longtime team as a National League rival, the real main event is the pitching matchup: Jack Flaherty, young rising ace and LA-area native, against Trevor Bauer, reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and eager instigator. Flaherty was the first pitcher in the majors to reach eight wins.
Bauer is one of the few that will tell the hitter to put the sword back in the scabbard after taking a particularly ugly swing. During a recent game at San Francisco, Bauer walked off the field and put his hand to his ear to encourage the boos. He talks big, makes big bucks, and now pitches big enough to back it up. After overwhelming the shortened 2020 season while pitching for Cincinnati, Bauer signed a three-year, $102-million deal with the Dodgers that could, if he decides to leave after this season, pay him $40 million for a summer's work.
He's responded with a 2.07 ERA through 11 games and a sub-0.82 WHIP.
With his start Monday night against the Cardinals he'll have 12 starts this season, one more than he made all of last season. If he pitches through the fifth inning he'll have more innings than he had in his Cy Young season due to the truncated schedule.
Flaherty is well passed his 2020 season's workload.
The Cardinals' righthander has thrown 17 innings more this season than he did all of last season, and this will be his 11th start, two more than he had last season due to an interrupted and twice delayed schedule. Flaherty is coming off of his first loss of the season and his only start of the season that he failed to finish the fourth inning. Pitching opposite Lucas Giolito, his high school teammate at LA's Harvard-Westlake, Flaherty allowed seven runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings.
This will be Flaherty's third start at Dodger Stadium, where he once attended games as a young boy, sitting on his mother's lap.
In 13 innings at Dodger Stadium, he has an 0.69 ERA and 20 strikeouts. He does not have a decision in either of his previous two starts.
The Cardinals are 1-1 in his two starts.
As Dodgers' BP continues, LA manager Dave Roberts is covering his bases. He had a long talk with Pujols near the cage, and now as I get ready to file this story he's over on the Cardinals' side chatting with Paul Goldschmidt.
Here are the lineups involved in this Memorial Day late game:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Justin Williams, RF
9. Jack Flaherty, RHP
DODGERS
1. Mookie Betts, RF
2. Max Muncy, 1B
3. Justin Turner, 3B
4. Cody Bellinger, CF
5. Will Smith, C
6. Gavin Lux, SS
7. Chris Taylor, LF
8. Zach McKinstry, 2B
9. Trevor Bauer, RHP
Meanwhile in Florida, the Cardinals' top pitching prospect is the starter for Team USA in its first game of the Olympic qualifying tournament.
