Back where he starred as a kid, Cardinals starter Flaherty faces world champions, duels theatrical Bauer

LOS ANGELES — It's late afternoon at one of the best ballparks in baseball, and there's Jose Rondon in the visitors' dugout scanning the field and a basket of baseballs waiting for the Cardinals to take their turn at batting practice.

The Dodgers' BP is winding down with one of the last groups to hit — maybe the last group — and when he's not taking his round in the cage, Albert Pujols is making the rounds with his new teammates. He just held one of their bats up to his ear and thumped the barrel with the base of his palm, as he did hundreds of times sitting in his corner of the Cardinals' spring training clubhouse.

He's in this group because he's not in the lineup.

As the Cardinals make their first visit to Dodger Stadium since LA swept them here in August 2019, Pujols, a new Dodger plucked out of free agency for the prorated minimum, is not in the lineup to face them. He often starts at first base for the Dodgers against lefties.

The Cardinals have a righthander going, one of the best righthanders in the National League.

So do the Dodgers.