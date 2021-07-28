Bader rising: Center fielder inching up lineup as Cardinals go for sweep in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — When Harrison Bader returned July 1 to the Cardinals from a broken rib, he spoke often about having only so many games left to have fun, only so many game remaining in the season to put up numbers, to steal hits, to make some noise.
He's packed a lot in already.
Bader had his second consecutive three-hit game and helped drive the Cardinals to a win Tuesday night in the first of a two-game visit to Progressive Field. Since returning from the injured list, the Cardinals' slick-fielding center fielder has also been their leading hitter with a .384 average, a .438 on-base percentage, and a .685 slugging percentage in July. He has almost as many extra-base hits (12) as strikeouts (13), and three of those extra-base hits came Tuesday against Cleveland.
He's 19-for-39 (.487) in his past 11 games.
And he's the only member of the Cardinals' current lineup that has an average greater than .300.
No wonder he's inching higher every day.
The No. 8 hitter most of the most, Bader rose to No. 7 for Tuesday's game, and he's up to No. 6, snug behind Yadier Molina, for the series finale Wednesday afternoon. He's not too far removed from No. 8, but he's come a long way from the matchup plan the Cardinals tinkered with back in spring training because of Bader's troubles with righthanded pitching. His past two homers have come against righthanded pitching, and this season he's hitting .308 with a .919 OPS vs. righthanded pitchers.
The Cardinals have stayed committed to the top of their order with rookie Dylan Carlson leading off followed by the All-Star cornermen. Paul Goldschmidt gets a swing at designated hitter Wednesday, and he's still batting second for the team.
Bader could rise into that mix if his breakout July becomes a warm August and there's interest in injecting his speed ahead of the mashers.
Here's the lineup from "The Land":
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Tommy Edman, 2B
8. Matt Carpenter, 1B
9. Paul DeJong, SS
Starting pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
