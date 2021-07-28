Bader rising: Center fielder inching up lineup as Cardinals go for sweep in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — When Harrison Bader returned July 1 to the Cardinals from a broken rib, he spoke often about having only so many games left to have fun, only so many game remaining in the season to put up numbers, to steal hits, to make some noise.

He's packed a lot in already.

Bader had his second consecutive three-hit game and helped drive the Cardinals to a win Tuesday night in the first of a two-game visit to Progressive Field. Since returning from the injured list, the Cardinals' slick-fielding center fielder has also been their leading hitter with a .384 average, a .438 on-base percentage, and a .685 slugging percentage in July. He has almost as many extra-base hits (12) as strikeouts (13), and three of those extra-base hits came Tuesday against Cleveland.

He's 19-for-39 (.487) in his past 11 games.

And he's the only member of the Cardinals' current lineup that has an average greater than .300.

No wonder he's inching higher every day.