Bader's back: Cardinals' Gold Glove finalist returns to center field, shifts look of outfield

PITTSBURGH — A soreness that rippled through his forearm early in spring training and gripped him again as he tried to return to the lineup ultimately cost Harrison Bader a full month.
But it gave him a chance to rework his workouts and his preparation, and once he was ready to return — there was center field waiting for him.
Bader is back on the Cardinals' active roster, and the Gold Glove finalist will be starting in center field and batting eighth as the Cardinals open a weekend series against the Pirates at PNC Park. Bader missed about six weeks of activities due to a forearm strain that took some time to diagnose, he said, and required a platelet-rich plasma injection to encouraging healing.
"It was really limiting," Bader said Friday in Pittsburgh. "Physically, you can kind of work through somethings. Once it starts to get to a point where it starts to hurt then it like creeps over into that mental side and everything you do revolves around protecting the effected area. The process of understanding what's going on and how to build up properly. I wasn't doing that properly as a result of the injury, and now I know how."
In Bader's absence, rookie Dylan Carlson has manned center field and handled it well. He threw out a runner at third base in extra innings for an inning-ending double play Thursday that was prelude to a walk-off win.
According to advanced metrics, Carlson has one defensive runs saved (DRS) so far this season. He'll shift over to be the team's primary option in right field, though matchups still will have him playing some center field, depending on the production elsewhere in the outfield.
Bader, 26, has yet to play an inning so far this season and yet since 2019 his DRS still ranks sixth overall among outfielders.
With 16, he has the second-most of all full-time center fielders in that stretch, behind only Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner.
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals on Friday, and below are some notes on minor-league assignments:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. John Gant, RHP
This is arguably the best defensive outfield the Cardinals can put in the lineup, and it's been a point of consternation for the team to not get crisper play from the outfield overall the past few weeks.
The Cardinals are finalizing and announcing their minor-league rosters with affiliates Friday as those seasons near. Top prospects Zack Thompson and Matthew Liberatore are set to start the season at Class AAA Memphis — close to the majors, as advertised. Nolan Gorman is likely headed to Class AA Springfield to open his 2021, and he'll get playing time at second base there.
Delvin Perez will start the season as Springfield's shortstop.
The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2020, infielder Jordan Walker will start his pro career at Low-A Palm Beach. And beside him will be Masyn Winn, the two-way player who is listed as an infielder for the PB-Cardinals and will be a priority player at shortstop.
The Cardinals' Palm Beach team is now in Low-A after the reshuffling of the minors, and the Peoria affiliate has advanced to High-A.