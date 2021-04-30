Bader's back: Cardinals' Gold Glove finalist returns to center field, shifts look of outfield

PITTSBURGH — A soreness that rippled through his forearm early in spring training and gripped him again as he tried to return to the lineup ultimately cost Harrison Bader a full month.

But it gave him a chance to rework his workouts and his preparation, and once he was ready to return — there was center field waiting for him.

Bader is back on the Cardinals' active roster, and the Gold Glove finalist will be starting in center field and batting eighth as the Cardinals open a weekend series against the Pirates at PNC Park. Bader missed about six weeks of activities due to a forearm strain that took some time to diagnose, he said, and required a platelet-rich plasma injection to encouraging healing.

"It was really limiting," Bader said Friday in Pittsburgh. "Physically, you can kind of work through somethings. Once it starts to get to a point where it starts to hurt then it like creeps over into that mental side and everything you do revolves around protecting the effected area. The process of understanding what's going on and how to build up properly. I wasn't doing that properly as a result of the injury, and now I know how."