Ballots instead of baseball? Cardinals volunteer Busch Stadium as voting site

On Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the plan to have $60,000 from the federal CARES Act money earmarked to establish three satellite voting sites for the city, each of them located in different areas to help with the likely increased traffic for absentee voting. The city expects a high volume of voter turnout for the presidential election, and new policies have expanded the access to in-person absentee voting. The chosen sites must also have space to allow for social distancing and other proactive measures related to COVID-19.

In-person absentee voting can begin Sept. 22.

The board is scheduled to meet Friday to begin considering options.

"We want to be able to create a way that is best for the voters in the city to submit their confirmed ballot in the most approved and also accessible and available way," said D. Benjamin Borgmeyer, the Democratic director for the Board of Election Commissioners. "Our office is not equipped to handle as many in-person absentee voters as we should expect, and having off-site, alternate sites would be able to accommodate the voters in the best way possible."

Borgmeyer mentioned parking as well as the indoor space of the office as not conducive to the amount of voters expected in the weeks leading up to the election.