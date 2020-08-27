Ballots instead of baseball? Cardinals volunteer Busch Stadium as voting site

With the anticipation of significantly more early, in-person voting and increased turnout rates, the City of St. Louis set aside money Wednesday to establish three satellite voting sites for use in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
Busch Stadium could be one.
The Cardinals have approached the mayor's office and volunteered the use of the ballpark complex as a polling place, confirmed Bill DeWitt III, the president of the club. The Board of Election Commissioners intends to explore the feasibility of the ballpark's location and facilities, and the board would ultimately make the decision on whether to utilize Busch.
The "conversation is started," a city official said.
The Dodgers, in cooperation with NBA great LeBron James, are going to turn Dodger Stadium into a polling site. Nationals Park will be available as a voting site, as well, for Washington D.C. residents. The Houston Rockets announced this Thursday that the Toyota Center, their home court, would be opened as a voting place for the election.
The Cardinals approached the mayor's office recently to let the city know Busch Stadium would be available, if desired.
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty approached team executives about this idea after seeing the Dodgers move and considering from other professional teams.
On Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the plan to have $60,000 from the federal CARES Act money earmarked to establish three satellite voting sites for the city, each of them located in different areas to help with the likely increased traffic for absentee voting. The city expects a high volume of voter turnout for the presidential election, and new policies have expanded the access to in-person absentee voting. The chosen sites must also have space to allow for social distancing and other proactive measures related to COVID-19.
In-person absentee voting can begin Sept. 22.
The board is scheduled to meet Friday to begin considering options.
"We want to be able to create a way that is best for the voters in the city to submit their confirmed ballot in the most approved and also accessible and available way," said D. Benjamin Borgmeyer, the Democratic director for the Board of Election Commissioners. "Our office is not equipped to handle as many in-person absentee voters as we should expect, and having off-site, alternate sites would be able to accommodate the voters in the best way possible."
Borgmeyer mentioned parking as well as the indoor space of the office as not conducive to the amount of voters expected in the weeks leading up to the election.
He called the idea of using the Cardinals' downtown ballpark "very interesting." It as mentioned as a possibility earlier this week.
The Cardinals regular season is scheduled to conclude with a home series against Milwaukee, Sept. 24-27. Major League Baseball is considering moving its entire postseason to one or two cities to create a bubble, similar to what the National Hockey League did for its Stanley Cup playoffs.
In-person absentee voting is available in St. Louis until the day before the election day. Busch Stadium could be considered for the weeks of early voting, or a site on election day, or both.
The World Series is scheduled to end the week before Nov. 3.
