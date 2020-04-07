Baseball by May? MLB considering plan to relocate, isolate all teams in Phoenix, says report

The concerns are numerous and the plan’s complications multiple with each new consideration, yet Major League Baseball is discussing how to relocate the sport to Arizona, create a virtual “bubble” around 30 teams and personnel, and start the 2020 season in May, according to a report.

The owners and players are “increasingly focused” on an idea that would open the season as early as May and have all 30 teams playing at facilities in the Phoenix area and in front of empty stands, ESPN reported late Monday night. The Associated Press detailed in its report that the idea of moving all 30 teams to Arizona at some point to start the season was discussed Monday during a telephone conversation with Major League Baseball and the players' union. Other ideas were also explored during the conversation.

On Tuesday morning, Major League Baseball insisted that many ideas are being discussed and that a "detailed plan" has not been formulated to relocate all 30 teams to one location.