Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 11 a.m.
-
-
-
-
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 11 a.m.
-
-
-
-
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.