Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 1 p.m.
TRENDING:
Baseball writer Derrick Goold takes Cardinals questions in his chat from Washington, D.C.
Most Popular
-
Shildt prefers to wait until tomorrow to discuss Cardinals' lineup but he stresses loyalty
-
No Stanley Cup hoopla for Blues newcomer Faulk
-
Mizzou football cracks AP poll at No. 22
-
Former Cardinals and Nationals coach Lilliquist feels strongly both ways
-
Hochman: Oh, say can you see the Cardinals winning Game 3?