'Baseball's Galahad': Revisiting article about Musial in the modern game, on 100th anniversary of his birth

"Who doesn't know about him?" said Milledge, born 22 years after Musial retired. "He fell in one of the categories of what I want to do as a hitter. So I have his picture up. I know his stats. I know what he did."

The picture is a photocopy of a page from a recent book on hitting, showing Musial in a batting cage striding, connecting and driving a pitch up in the strike zone. The home run chase of 1998 brought Musial to Milledge. A young fan then, he craved information on Mark McGwire and in his search kept stumbling upon another name from Cardinals history.

Stan Musial here, Stan Musial there.

"Who is this guy?" Milledge wondered.

At 86, Musial is as active as his health allows, forever the Cardinals' best ambassador. One of the greatest living ballplayers - and perhaps the greatest living lefthanded hitter - Musial remains as unexpectedly accessible to fans and as charismatic as he was in uniform.

He is baseball's Galahad, in and out of cleats.

Musial, who retired in 1963 with 3,630 hits, is more than, as one friend put it, a "walking history" of the organization. He is as much the inspiration behind the club's identity as he is part of it.