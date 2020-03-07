Before injury exam, Munoz flew home, left team without notice, so Cardinals released him

At least one teammate has been in contact with Munoz, and that was how the Cardinals learned that he had taken a flight home.

Munoz, 25, had been one of the early leaders for spring training at-bats, but in his final appearance with the Cardinals he felt a "pop" in his hamstring. The Cardinals scheduled him for an exam, and even as recently as the middle of this past week the team said Munoz was scheduled for an MRI on Thursday. He never showed. The team says he never gave them notice of his plans.

"Last week, he hopped on a plane and flew to the Dominican Republic, unbeknownst to us," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "Trying to determine what is the next, best step, we just decided based on what we're hearing from his agent maybe cutting ties make the most sense. He just wasn't happy here, and was frustrated with how he was used last year. Didn't like the writing on the wall that he was seeing this year."

The Cardinals had set the competition for the bench part to allow for them to option Munoz to Class AAA Memphis, where he would be a starter. The team felt that his development as a player may have stalled with sporadic use in the majors, and the opportunity for more playing time existed at Triple-A.

When previously demoted to Memphis, Munoz's had worn his frustration on his sleeve.