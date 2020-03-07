Before injury exam, Munoz left team without notice and flew home, so Cardinals released him

The Cardinals acquired Munoz from Oakland in the deal that sent Stephen Piscotty to the A's so that he could be closer to his family as they helped his mother through an illness. Max Schrock also came to the Cardinals in that deal, but it was Munoz that asserted himself first as ready for the majors with a strong spring training in 2018.

In 2019, the Cardinals said they wanted to get a lefthanded bat on the bench, and Munoz outperformed that wish and forced his way back onto the bench.

When his playing time remain mostly stagnant, he let teammates know of his frustrations. Mozeliak said he received word from others -- not directly from Munoz -- of the player's disappointment.

Mozeliak agreed that releasing a player who left camp possibly because he was unhappy with his role is an uncomfortable precedent.

"Very dangerous," he said.

"We can either wait this out but I don't feel that's really in our best interests because the likelihood of him coming back and being happy didn't seem to have a very high probability," Mozeliak added. "It's very odd. I knew there was frustration brewing, and last year I knew there were some situations that he really wasn't happy with how he was being used. So in a way I'm not surprised, but I'm completely surprised because this never happens.

"In a way, it is good for him, he's getting what he wants. He can now decide to play for 29 other clubs. I didn't see a happy ending no matter how hard I tried."

