Before record-setting six TDs, Nevers made his pitch as a ballplayer in St. Louis, struck out the Babe (twice)

At Stanford, if there was a sport, Nevers likely lettered in it, and beyond being one of the best all-around college football players ever, he also pitched 37 consecutive scoreless innings for the Cardinal.

Less than a year after his final football season with Stanford, Nevers made his big-league debut with the Browns on April 26, 1926. Against the visiting Cleveland club at Sportsman’s Park, Nevers struck out as a pinch-hitter for the final out of a 12-1 loss.

Tris Speaker was watching from center field.

If Nevers had reached base, George Sisler would have grabbed a bat.

Looking through the box scores from Nevers’ baseball career at Baseball-Reference.com is like walking the halls of Cooperstown. The Minnesota native had two doubles in his big-league career, but one of them came off of Walter “Big Train” Johnson. On July 10, 1927, Nevers entered a game in relief against the Philadelphia Athletics at Sportsman’s Park. He doubled and drove in two runs to tie the game, 7-7. The box score gives him credit for two RBIs, though his career batting only shows one RBI. The tie was fleeting. In the next inning, the top of the sixth, the A’s regained their lead with three runs of Nevers. A part of that rally? Ty Cobb.