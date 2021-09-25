Beloved Cub Lester returns to Wrigley with a chance to pitch the rival Cardinals into history

CHICAGO — If these Cardinals are able to pull off something that no Cardinals team has in 130 years of major-league baseball a beloved Cub will have a hand in it.
Jon Lester, a leading member of the Cubs core that brought a championship to the north side for the first time in 108 years, makes an unplanned, unexpected second appearance this season at Wrigley Field.
This time in the rival's red.
Fresh off his 200th career win that started this road trip, Lester will start against the Cubs. Earlier this season, when Lester visited with the Washington Nationals, the Cubs had a ceremony before the game to thank him for his contributions to the club. Others have followed as the Cubs cracked the core and dispersed them through the majors at the trade deadline. Something unexpected happened after Lester's previous visit — he was traded, in one of the final deals before the deadline, from Washington to the Cardinals.
In St. Louis, Lester has already won more games (four) in 10 starts with the Cardinals than he had in 16 starts with the Nationals (three).
His friend, Cubs manager David Ross, admitted to rooting for the Cardinals — kinda, sorta — this past Monday as Lester went for the 200th win of his career. Ross lauded Lester's ability to "reinvent" himself with the Cardinals.
Now he gets to see it in person. And history is on the line.
With a doubleheader sweep Friday, the Cardinals matched the club record for consecutive wins with 14. A win Saturday and the 2021 team will have the longest winning streak in club history, and one of the longest September winning streaks for any team in the past century of Major League Baseball. The late surge has given the Cardinals the lead for the second National League wild card berth.
At 85-69, their magic number is four.
It's most likely that 88 wins will secure the second wild-card berth and set up a one-game playoff between the Cardinals and the Dodgers or Giants.
Overnight, the Cardinals had some fun with transactions.
The Cardinals had to make a roster move to take Dakota Hudson from the 29th-man designation to the active roster for Saturday's game. To do that, the Cardinals optioned Jake Woodford to Class AAA Memphis. Wait, what? But he's the starter for Sunday's game. Woodford didn't go anywhere. This was all paperwork. The Cardinals had to make the roster move for Hudson after the game, and they knew they'd have another move Saturday morning.
They put Justin Miller, who closed out the win in the nightcap Friday, on the injured list with a sore elbow.
The Cardinals said Saturday morning that Miller just hasn't been able to recover from outings like Friday as comfortably as he and the team would like. Miller was on the injured list earlier this season with elbow soreness, so the precedent was there for the Cardinals to make the expedient move to get Woodford back.
Woodford did not have to spend the minimum 10 days in the minors because he could return to the active roster due to injury.
It was a lot of rigmarole to just swap Miller for Hudson, and it was all necessary just because of the timing of the transactions.
Dylan Carlson is out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. Asked about Carlson's health after rapping his wrist into a railing and wall in Milwaukee, manager Mike Shildt said that the rookie's removal was "a double-switch." Carlson missed time earlier this season with wrist soreness. The was no explanation given for his absence from Saturday's lineup other than he was getting another day off because he played the first half of the doubleheader Friday.
Lars Nootbaar homered twice in the second game of the doubleheader and will start in right field for the Cardinals on Saturday.
Speaking of which, here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Lars Nootbaar, RF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Jon Lester, LHP
CUBS
1. Willson Contreras, C
2. Frank Schwindel, 1B
3. Ian Happ, RF
4. Patrick Wisdom, LF
5. Matt Duffy, 3B
6. David Bote, 2B
7. Trayce Thompson, CF
8. Sergio Alcantara, SS
9. Adrian Sampson, RHP
Check back later this evening for coverage of the game from Wrigley Field and the Cardinals' attempt to set a new club record. There will be expanded coverage from Chicago in the pages of the Sunday Post-Dispatch and online here at StlToday.com.