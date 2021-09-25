Beloved Cub Lester returns to Wrigley with a chance to pitch the rival Cardinals into history

Now he gets to see it in person. And history is on the line.

With a doubleheader sweep Friday, the Cardinals matched the club record for consecutive wins with 14. A win Saturday and the 2021 team will have the longest winning streak in club history, and one of the longest September winning streaks for any team in the past century of Major League Baseball. The late surge has given the Cardinals the lead for the second National League wild card berth.

At 85-69, their magic number is four.

It's most likely that 88 wins will secure the second wild-card berth and set up a one-game playoff between the Cardinals and the Dodgers or Giants.

Overnight, the Cardinals had some fun with transactions.

The Cardinals had to make a roster move to take Dakota Hudson from the 29th-man designation to the active roster for Saturday's game. To do that, the Cardinals optioned Jake Woodford to Class AAA Memphis. Wait, what? But he's the starter for Sunday's game. Woodford didn't go anywhere. This was all paperwork. The Cardinals had to make the roster move for Hudson after the game, and they knew they'd have another move Saturday morning.

They put Justin Miller, who closed out the win in the nightcap Friday, on the injured list with a sore elbow.