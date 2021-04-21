 Skip to main content
Between Cardinals and a series win in Washington is Max & the Nats
Not quite 'Your 2021 Washington Nationals!' finally playing

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer watches as Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — Once again in position to win a series, something they've only done once so far in this young season, the Cardinals have to get past a familiar face staring back at them.

Max Scherzer, in the final year of his contract with the Nationals, will start against his hometown team for the 12th time.

He's pitched well against the Cardinals through the years, collecting a 3.31 ERA. But he's not always had the support to win a bunch. Scherzer, a righthander and former All-American at Mizzou, is 2-6 against the Cardinals, and with his contract set to expire it's not certain if he'll pitch against them in his career, or if somewhere, toward the autumn of his career he finds his way into a Cardinals uniform.

Scherzer, 36, is hunting for his first win of the season, save as the pitcher he'll be opposite Wednesday evening at Nationals Park: Carlos Martinez.

The Cardinals have made only one significant switch to their lineup for the getaway day. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher in place of Yadier Molina to get the Cardinals' cleanup hitter two consecutive days off with Thursday's off day. The break for Molina fits the matchup, too. Scherzer's success against the Cardinals is rooted in how individual hitters have done to him, and the middle of the Cardinals order has not solved Scherzer.

Molina is one-for-17 with four strikeouts in his career vs. Scherzer.

And the two hitters leading to him have also been stymied by Scherzer.

• Paul Goldschmidt: 2-for-25, 14 strikeouts

• Nolan Arenado: 1-for-7, 4 strikeouts

The Cardinals who have had some production against the former Cy Young Award winner include Paul DeJong (three-for-10, 3 K) and Matt Carpenter (seven-for-23, 6 K). In a small sample size that does not include the sock he had against Scherzer in one of his first spring training games as a prospect, Tommy Edman is two-for-three vs. Scherzer. Edman has the only home run against Scherzer from the Cardinals' roster.

That offers some guidance to how manager Mike Shildt set up his lineup for the rubber match and final game of the regular season series against Washington.

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Paul DeJong, SS

5. Dylan Carlson, CF

6. Matt Carpenter, 2B

7. Justin Williams, LF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Carlos Martinez, RHP

This story will be updated with the Nationals' lineup when it is posted. Washington made a last-minute edit Tuesday night when it placed Juan Soto on the injured list.

Tags

