Between Cardinals and a series win in Washington is Max & the Nats

WASHINGTON — Once again in position to win a series, something they've only done once so far in this young season, the Cardinals have to get past a familiar face staring back at them.

Max Scherzer, in the final year of his contract with the Nationals, will start against his hometown team for the 12th time.

He's pitched well against the Cardinals through the years, collecting a 3.31 ERA. But he's not always had the support to win a bunch. Scherzer, a righthander and former All-American at Mizzou, is 2-6 against the Cardinals, and with his contract set to expire it's not certain if he'll pitch against them in his career, or if somewhere, toward the autumn of his career he finds his way into a Cardinals uniform.

Scherzer, 36, is hunting for his first win of the season, save as the pitcher he'll be opposite Wednesday evening at Nationals Park: Carlos Martinez.

The Cardinals have made only one significant switch to their lineup for the getaway day. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher in place of Yadier Molina to get the Cardinals' cleanup hitter two consecutive days off with Thursday's off day. The break for Molina fits the matchup, too. Scherzer's success against the Cardinals is rooted in how individual hitters have done to him, and the middle of the Cardinals order has not solved Scherzer.