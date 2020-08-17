Brad Miller's two-run liner sends Cardinals to 3-1 win in Game 1; Reyes to start Game 2

Weather permitting, by the time they return to their hotel tonight, the Cardinals will have played as many games in three days as they did in the first three weeks of the regular season.

To reinforce the pitching staff for the second doubleheader in three days, the Cardinals added righthanders Nabil Crismatt and Jacob Woodford to the active roster. Crismatt replaces Roel Ramirez, who was optioned to the alternate-site camp. Woodford returns to the roster as the Cardinals' 29th man for the doubleheader. He started Saturday against the White Sox and was optioned out Sunday, but he's eligible to return without the 10-day minimum by being the 29th player.

The Cardinals have not announced a starter for Game 2. They will determine that based on who is needed in Game 1.

The Cardinals expect Austin Gomber to rejoin the team as early as Monday, and that move could be made between the games for him to be on the active roster.

Meanwhile, on the field — and not on paper — Kyle Hendricks awaits.

The Cubs righthander has given the Cardinals fits during his career, twisting the hitters and their timing against themselves with his mix of finesse and changeups. Hendricks is 3-1 this season, and in his career he has a 2.93 ERA and an 8-3 record in 18 starts against the Cardinals.