Brad Miller's two-run liner sends Cardinals to 3-1 win in Game 1; Reyes to start Game 2

Martinez and Sosa were among the first group placed on the COVID-19 injury list. Sosa tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee and was part of the initial outbreak that would eventually lead to 18 positive tests on the Cardinals' travel party.

Martinez has declined to reveal the results of his test for the virus.

Sosa is likely to get some individual workouts in at Busch Stadium and then report the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo., for some live batting practice and sim games.

Martinez will first meet with the major-league team Thursday when it returns home, and based upon how he feels as he starts to throw could return to the team at some point during the home stand. The Cardinals' pitching needs will also guide that decision after the complete eight games in five days in Chicago.

***

Kim set to make another debut -- this time as a starter

After more months away from home and more miles traveled without any innings thrown than he could have imagined when he signed with the Cardinals, Kwang Hyun Kim on Monday will make his second major-league debut in as many appearances.

This time as a starter.