Brad Miller's two-run liner sends Cardinals to 3-1 win in Game 1; Reyes to start Game 2

CHICAGO — The Cardinals had rookie John Nogowski ready, a batting helmet tugged onto his head and a bat in his hand, for whatever move the Cubs made to deal with a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh and final inning.
Lefthanded hitter Brad Miller was due up.
So if the Cubs went to a lefty, Nogowski was ready to pinch-hit.
The Cubs ... did not.
The Cubs chose former Cardinals farmhand Rowan Wick and his chances against Miller vs. the lefty they had ready against Nogowski. By the time the ball it the ivy and a tie game was blistered, Miller had made the move questionable. Miller blistered a two-run double that sent the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory Monday evening at Wrigley Field in the first game of the doubleheader.
Andrew Miller retired the side in order in the seventh to secure the save. The lefty has emerged as the team's closer after the quarantine.
Miller stung a liner to the left-center gap, and all three Cardinals on base attempted to score. Two did ahead of a throw home that got Dylan Carlson as he tried to slide toward home. Miller's double -- it was scored a double -- rescued the Cardinals from spoiling a bases-loaded opportunity that began with Paul Goldschmidt's double off starter Kyle Hendricks to open the seventh inning.
The Cubs had rookie Carlson read and put a fielder right where he scalded a grounder up the middle. That allowed Javy Baez to field the hotshot grounder and throw Goldschmidt out at the plate.
In came the strategy.
Lefty Kyle Ryan was in the bullpen and advertised as warming up. (The bullpens are out of view from the concourse at Wrigley Field.) Instead, Cubs manager David Ross stuck with the right-left matchup for Miller.
Alex Reyes, the Cardinals' longtime pitching prospect who sizzled through an inning Saturday on the South Side, will get the start for Game 2.
Fowler tags a solo homer as Kim pitches into fourth, departs with a 1-1 tie vs. Cubs
The off-speed sleight of hand from Kyle Hendricks that continues to hex most of the Cardinals lineup broke for a moment as the Cubs righthander faced an old teammate.
Dexter Fowler, Cubs favorite and Cardinals right fielder, tagged a solo home run to right field that gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
The Cubs answered an inning later to tie the game, 1-1.
Kwang Hyun Kim got to the brink of what apparently was a 60-pitch limit for his first start in the majors. The longtime KBO standout dealt with a laborious first inning and a solo homer against but otherwise kept the Cubs rocking back and forth and not really on his pitches. Kim struck out one and walked three, and he invited a lot of meek contact.
Kim pitched 3 2/3 innings on 57 pitches.
One of the three hits he allowed was Ian Happ's bolt into the left-field bleachers that tied the game. Happ was the only Cub that struck out against Kim -- and his strikeout unplugged a first-inning threat. The Cubs worked a few deep counts and loaded the bases on Kim before he could get the second out of the first inning. Javy Baez's double put the inning in motion and eventually led to an intentional walk to load the bases for Happ.
Kim struck him out on three pitches, then got a groundout to leave all three Cubs runners stranded.
Hendricks has held the Cardinals to one hit through six innings.
The game is set to be seven innings long, unless the score is tied. If it remains tied, each inning after seven will start with a runner at second base.
1. Edman, SS
2. Carlson, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. O'Neill, LF
5. Carpenter, 3B
6. Miller, DH
7. Schrock, 2B
8. Knizner, C
9. Bader, CF
Pitcher: Alex Reyes, RHP
The Cardinals added Ryan Meisinger during the break between games. To make room on the roster, the team optioned Nogowski. The roster remains fluid game to game due to all the doubleheaders. Please keep that in mind.
Martinez, Sosa cleared to resume baseball activities in St. Louis, as Kim starts for Cards in Chicago
Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa have been cleared by Major League Baseball to return from the COVID-19 injured list and begin baseball activities.
Both players have been able to begin workouts at Busch Stadium, manager Mike Shildt said.
Other players are still going through the re-entry process.
That group includes All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong. Among the hurdles each player has to clear before they can resume activities with the team are consecutive negative tests for the virus -- and they must be taken 24-hours apart. The players must also pass a cardiac evaluation and have a blood test to confirm antibodies for the coronavirus.
Martinez and Sosa were among the first group placed on the COVID-19 injury list. Sosa tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee and was part of the initial outbreak that would eventually lead to 18 positive tests on the Cardinals' travel party.
Martinez has declined to reveal the results of his test for the virus.
Sosa is likely to get some individual workouts in at Busch Stadium and then report the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo., for some live batting practice and sim games.
Martinez will first meet with the major-league team Thursday when it returns home, and based upon how he feels as he starts to throw could return to the team at some point during the home stand. The Cardinals' pitching needs will also guide that decision after the complete eight games in five days in Chicago.
Kim set to make another debut -- this time as a starter
After more months away from home and more miles traveled without any innings thrown than he could have imagined when he signed with the Cardinals, Kwang Hyun Kim on Monday will make his second major-league debut in as many appearances.
This time as a starter.
The Cardinals' closer to start the season — he earned a save in the July 24 opener — has been thrust back into the rotation, where the lefty seemed headed all along. A former KBO pitcher of the year and a lifelong starter during his pro career in Korea, Kim will start Game 1 of the Cardinals' doubleheader at Wrigley Field. First pitch is 4:15 p.m.; both games will be telecast on FSM Plus.
Weather permitting, by the time they return to their hotel tonight, the Cardinals will have played as many games in three days as they did in the first three weeks of the regular season.
To reinforce the pitching staff for the second doubleheader in three days, the Cardinals added righthanders Nabil Crismatt and Jacob Woodford to the active roster. Crismatt replaces Roel Ramirez, who was optioned to the alternate-site camp. Woodford returns to the roster as the Cardinals' 29th man for the doubleheader. He started Saturday against the White Sox and was optioned out Sunday, but he's eligible to return without the 10-day minimum by being the 29th player.
The Cardinals have not announced a starter for Game 2. They will determine that based on who is needed in Game 1.
The Cardinals expect Austin Gomber to rejoin the team as early as Monday, and that move could be made between the games for him to be on the active roster.
Meanwhile, on the field — and not on paper — Kyle Hendricks awaits.
The Cubs righthander has given the Cardinals fits during his career, twisting the hitters and their timing against themselves with his mix of finesse and changeups. Hendricks is 3-1 this season, and in his career he has a 2.93 ERA and an 8-3 record in 18 starts against the Cardinals.
This is the Cardinals' first of two visits to Wrigley this season — and all 10 games against the Cubs in 2020 are scheduled to play at Wrigley.
In a twist Frank Chance never saw coming, the Cardinals will be the home team for Game 2 at Wrigley Field.
They only felt at home in their last visit here.
The Cardinals swept a four-game series during their visit to Wrigley, doing so for the first time in more than a century. That four-game sweep catapulted the Cardinals toward the National League Central title and left the Cubs drifting from the playoff picture.
Here are the lineups for Game 1:
CARDINALS:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Matt Carpenter, DH
6. Dylan Carlson, CF
7. Brad Miller, 3B
8. Dexter Fowler, RF
9. Matt Wieters, C
Pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
CUBS:
1. Kris Bryant, LF
2. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
3. Javy Baez, 2B
4. Willson Contreras, C
5. Ian Happ, RF -- in for Souza Jr.
6. David Bote, 3B
(updated)
7. Josh Phegley, DH
8. Albert Almora Jr., Jr., CF
9. Nico Hoerner, 2B
Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks, RHP
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at STLtoday.com for coverage from Wrigley Field. Updates coming on Jack Flaherty's next start, and of course on the players returning to workouts from the COVID-19 injured list.
