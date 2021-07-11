Break starts early: Cardinals, Cubs postponed Sunday, could be changed clubs by doubleheader in September

CHICAGO — When next the Cardinals return to Wrigley Field for a September series that will now include a doubleheader they could be facing a far different Cubs team than the one they've come to know, aggravate, and chase over the past decade.

The Cardinals got a head start on the All-Star break due to persisting rain in the Chicago area forcing a postponement of Sunday's series finale.

The Cubs and Cardinals will play the game Sept. 24th as part of a split doubleheader. Sunday's game will technically be the second game of that day's twin bill, and it sets up an eight-game road trip for the Cardinals in late September to both Milwaukee and Chicago. The Cardinals final four series of the regular season are against the two NL Central rivals.

By they time they get there the Cardinals hope to have put the first half and the losing record behind them as starters return to the rotation from injury.

The Cubs may be forever altered by their first half.