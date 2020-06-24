Brebbia has Tommy John surgery, will miss shortened 2020 season

In the midst of the discussions about whether there would be a 2020 season, Cardinals reliever John Brebbia had elbow surgery that will assure he'll miss the entirety of the shortened season.
One of the Cardinals' candidates to close games coming out of spring training, Brebbia had some elbow soreness during camp, and when that persisted during his preparation this summer he was prescribed Tommy John surgery. Brebbia had the complete reconstruction of his right elbow in St. Louis on June 8.
Standard recovery from the surgery is a calendar year.
Brebbia will spend the season on the injured list and not count against the Cardinals' 60-person limit for an organizational roster.
In 66 games this past season, Brebbia struck out 87 and had a 3.59 ERA in 72 2/3 innings. He has spent the previous two seasons in the Cardinals bullpen and emerged as a setup reliever for the team toward the end of 2019 with an appealing strikeout rate that put him in the conversation to handle some ninth innings in 2020 as Jordan Hicks recovered from Tommy John surgery.
In 161 games with the Cardinals, Brebbia has a 3.14 ERA.
Brebbia served as the Cardinals' union representative this year, putting him in the mix to help communicate with the team about the negotiations that eventually resulted in the commissioner imposing a 60-game schedule for 2020.
The Cardinals first official preseason workout will be July 3 at Busch Stadium. The season is set to open on July 23 or July 24.
CARDINALS SIGN TWO-WAY PREP PICK
The Cardinals finalized a deal with Texas high school shortstop/pitcher Masyn Winn after he traveled to St. Louis and passed a physical Wednesday. Winn was the 54th overall pick in the most recent draft. He will be given a chance to play both shortstop and pitch when he debuts as a pro. Winn received a $2.1-million bonus, well above the slot for his spot in the draft.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.