Brebbia has Tommy John surgery, will miss shortened 2020 season

In the midst of the discussions about whether there would be a 2020 season, Cardinals reliever John Brebbia had elbow surgery that will assure he'll miss the entirety of the shortened season.

One of the Cardinals' candidates to close games coming out of spring training, Brebbia had some elbow soreness during camp, and when that persisted during his preparation this summer he was prescribed Tommy John surgery. Brebbia had the complete reconstruction of his right elbow in St. Louis on June 8.

Standard recovery from the surgery is a calendar year.

Brebbia will spend the season on the injured list and not count against the Cardinals' 60-person limit for an organizational roster.

In 66 games this past season, Brebbia struck out 87 and had a 3.59 ERA in 72 2/3 innings. He has spent the previous two seasons in the Cardinals bullpen and emerged as a setup reliever for the team toward the end of 2019 with an appealing strikeout rate that put him in the conversation to handle some ninth innings in 2020 as Jordan Hicks recovered from Tommy John surgery.

In 161 games with the Cardinals, Brebbia has a 3.14 ERA.