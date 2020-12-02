Brebbia, Ravelo become free agents as Cardinals decline contracts; Gant, Flaherty, other eligible players receive offers

Without the heavy salaries that other teams had to consider before Wednesday's deadline to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players, the Cardinals chose to clear spots on the roster while keeping open the possibility of re-signing at least one player set free.

The Cardinals declined to tender a contract for 2021 to reliever John Brebbia. The righthander is now a free agent.

Brebbia started a throwing program this week as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The Cardinals have expressed an interest in re-signing Brebbia to a minor-league deal. Driving their decision was the choice to remove Brebbia from the 40-man roster at a time when they are unsure how much of the coming season he'll miss.

The Cardinals presented contracts to their five other arbitration-eligible players: Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Alex Reyes, Harrison Bader, and John Gant. Of the group, Gant is the only one who was set to make more than $1 million in 2020 and is not in his first year of arbitration.

The team also did not present a contract to Rangel Ravelo.

The official deadline for the moves was 7 p.m. St. Louis time, and the Cardinals were expected to officially announce the decisions shortly after that time.