Brebbia's merry band of 'misfits' shocks the world, upends favored Team Waino in tournament

They didn’t even have to wait that long.

For the second consecutive year, Wainwright selected Alex Reyes with the first overall pick. At No. 2, Miller chose Gant, one of the best athletes on the team. Austin Gomber went to Martinez’s team, Ryan Helsley to Flaherty’s, and Kwang-Hyun Kim went to Webb’s team. Brebbia was the only captain not to pick a player on the 40-man in the first round (he chose Evan Kruczynski), and the only 40-man player he selected was Daniel Ponce de Leon. The righthander whiffed in the championship a year ago, and his redemption tour began with his own team captain announcing the reason for drafting him.

“Ponce imploded last year,” Brebbia shouted.

To Kruzcynski and Ponce de Leon, Brebbia added Bryan Dobzanski, Seth Elledge, and Ramon Santos. Dobzanski was the final pick of the draft, and the former standout wrestler was welcomed to the six-man fold by Ponce de Leon calling him, “Mr. Irrelevant.” With sleeper pick Genesis Cabrera reunited with Wainwright and improved fielder Dakota Hudson on Miller’s team, Team Brebbia knew its place in the tournament. Brebbia told them.

“We are the worst,” he said. “So we’re going to win this thing.”