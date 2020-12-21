Brebbia signs major-league deal with Giants after Cardinals set reliever loose for roster spot

John Brebbia, the bearded reliever who was poised for a late-inning role with the Cardinals before his elbow came apart, is still a few months away from appearing in a game, but it took only weeks for him to find a new team.

The San Francisco Giants signed Brebbia to a one-year, major-league contract Monday, the team announced.

The Cardinals had declined their opportunity to offer Brebbia a contract for 2021 and have his salary set by arbitration, electing instead to allow the righthander to become a free agent. The Cardinals said they had a standing offer to Brebbia for a minor-league deal if he did not find a more appealing one in the open market. The Cardinals' decision with Brebbia was not a financial one as much as a roster move -- they did not want to commit a spot on the 40-man roster to a pitcher who could spend the first half of the season on rehab.

The result is they gave up three more years of control for a reliable reliever in exchange for an additional opening on the roster during this prosaic offseason.

The Giants' one-year, $800,000 contract for 2021 also gives rights to Brebbia as he remains arbitration eligible through 2023.