Bring on the bullpens! Padres forced to seek relief in Game 3; Cardinals ready for arms race

SAN DIEGO — With two of their best starters unavailable due to injury for this wild-card series, the San Diego Padres had to surrender to what the Cardinals are poised to willingly accept.
If the best-of-three series comes down to a battle of the bullpens, and likely it will in Game 3, then the Cardinals have long liked their mix of length, versatility, success, and, as executive John Mozeliak has called it, “horsepower.” They also are encouraged by how many innings the Padres’ bullpen has already logged in this series and the nine innings (at least) the relievers will be asked to shoulder in Game 3.
The Padres’ relief as been asked to do more than the Cardinals’.
It has also been better.
San Diego has needed 13 2/3 innings from its bullpen in the first two games of the series, and six relievers, including closer Trevor Rosenthal, have appeared in both games and will be needed to throw three consecutive days. As a group, they’ve allowed four earned runs for a 2.63 ERA, and they have struck out 15 against 10 hits and eight walks. By contrast, the Padres scored nine runs in their final three at-bats in Game 2 – and all nine came against Cardinals’ relievers. The Padres’ bullpen has been used. The Cardinals has been bruised.
They’ve allowed 10 earned runs in 10 innings, and they have almost as many walks (six) as strikeouts (10) and that doesn’t offset the 12 hits allowed.
The Padres had never hit four home runs in a playoff game before.
They hit five off the Cardinals’ bullpen in Game 2.
But, the Cardinals bullpen is better positioned for the decisive Game 3. Setup lefty Andrew Miller and closer Alex Reyes did not throw a pitch in Game 2, and they have three days of rest in their previous four.
During the regular season, the Cardinals used only Seth Elledge on three consecutive days. In this series, manager Mike Shildt expected to have to push a handful of his relievers for the hat trick. They have used three relievers in games 1 and 2. Ryan Helsley was removed from Game 2 because Shildt said he wanted lefty Genesis Cabrera to get a clean inning and what he won’t say – he wanted Helsley available to do in Game 3 what they’ve asked Giovanny Gallegos to do both of those days. That’s attack the back-to-back righthanded MVP candidates in the Padres’ lineup, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
The Cardinals want the option to do after Jack Flaherty what the Padres are forced to do with reliever Craig Stammen making his first start in a decade.
Expect matchup madness.
Matt Carpenter said the Cardinals expect to see a different pitcher every inning, and that there is one way they can really foil the script the Padres want to follow.
“Jump on all the relievers as early as we can,” Carpenter said. “If you’re waiting to prepare for a bullpen in Game 3 you’ve waited too long, in my opinion.”
So, instead let’s audit the bullpens.
Here are how bullpens for the Cardinals and Padres compare when it comes to recent usage, readiness for this evening, and relievers who might be asked to pull off the natural hat trick – appearances in three consecutive games. Numbers in parentheses represent how many relievers are in each category, or are on the roster:
PADRES (12)
Two-gamers (6): RHP Trevor Rosenthal, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Garrett Richards, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Emilio Pagan, and Colorado kid RHP Pierce Johnson.
One-gamers (3): RHP Craig Stammen, LHP Adrian Morejon, RHP Austin Adams.
Yet to be used at all (3): RHP Luis Patino, LHP Tim Hill, RHP Dan Altavilla.
CARDINALS (10)
Two-gamers (3): LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Ryan Helsley, RHP Giovanny Gallegos.
One-gamers (6): RHP Alex Reyes, LHP Andrew Miller, LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP Kodi Whitley, LHP Tyler Webb.
Yet to be used at all (1): RHP Johan Oviedo.
“I would expect it’s all hands on deck,” Shildt said. “We’re going to need innings out of Jack, ideally. … My expectation is pretty much all hands will be on deck.”
The Padres’ bullpen has been buzzing throughout the series because the brevity of their starter’s beginnings. Neither of the Padres’ starters have pitched past the first out of the third inning. That means four relievers have already thrown at least as many innings in this series as Game 2 starter Zach Davies did – two innings. The rotation has handled 4 1/3 innings. The bullpen has thrown more than twice that many.
During the season, the Padres’ bullpen finished strong in part because the rotation and offense did so much of the heavy lifting.
The Padres’ staff ERA, of 3.87, ranked seventh in the majors. The Cardinals, who pitched in the offensively challenged NL Central, had a 3.92 ERA to rank ninth overall. The Padres’ starting staff had a 3.46 ERA and got better with the addition of Mike Clevinger. But in this three-game series the Padres have been without their two best pitchers, and they are instead relying on the scope and depth of a bullpen that had a 4.38 ERA, 14th in MLB. The Cardinals were eager to flaunt their bullpen that had a 4.00 ERA, 10th in MLB.
The Cardinals’ bullpen has the edge from the first pitch of Game 3.
Because it won’t be throwing it.
“We have our points ready as the relievers come in,” Shildt said of scouting the parade of Padres they’re likely to see. “We’ll go from there.”
-30-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.