Bring on the bullpens! Padres forced to seek relief in Game 3; Cardinals ready for arms race

SAN DIEGO — With two of their best starters unavailable due to injury for this wild-card series, the San Diego Padres had to surrender to what the Cardinals are poised to willingly accept.

If the best-of-three series comes down to a battle of the bullpens, and likely it will in Game 3, then the Cardinals have long liked their mix of length, versatility, success, and, as executive John Mozeliak has called it, “horsepower.” They also are encouraged by how many innings the Padres’ bullpen has already logged in this series and the nine innings (at least) the relievers will be asked to shoulder in Game 3.

The Padres’ relief as been asked to do more than the Cardinals’.

It has also been better.

San Diego has needed 13 2/3 innings from its bullpen in the first two games of the series, and six relievers, including closer Trevor Rosenthal, have appeared in both games and will be needed to throw three consecutive days. As a group, they’ve allowed four earned runs for a 2.63 ERA, and they have struck out 15 against 10 hits and eight walks. By contrast, the Padres scored nine runs in their final three at-bats in Game 2 – and all nine came against Cardinals’ relievers. The Padres’ bullpen has been used. The Cardinals has been bruised.