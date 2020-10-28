Bubble bursts: Removed from Game 6 with positive COVID-19 test, Dodgers Turner leaves isolation, joins celebration

Friedman’s explanation for allowing Turner to take part in the celebration was the people close to him on the field were already going to be part of his “contact tracing web” of exposure from earlier in the day. It’s not clear if that “web” also included his teammates’ children and other family members on the field, or the commissioner, or media members.

“I think the people who were around him would be in the contact tracing web anyway,” Friedman said. “Which is how close a lot of us have been around each other. The subsequent tests that we’re going to take are really important to figure out what we’re doing to do to make sure that any of us who are potentially positive do not spread it to other people.”

Per MLB past practices, that risk will dictate how long the newly minted champions have to continue testing and how they’ll go about leaving the postseason bubble. But without a season, it’s not clear if protocols will be enforced, or, like Tuesday night, just suggested. It was also not known what Major League Baseball would have done if Tampa Bay rallied to win Game 6 and force a Game 7 against a team with a known positive and imminent testing.