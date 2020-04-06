Busch visit by Betts and Dodgers would have been early test of Cardinals' contending aspirations

The stoppage of baseball as a result of the coronavirus has left all of that in jeopardy. The agreement between the owners and the players’ union means that Betts will get service time this season even if there is no season, and that means the former MVP will be a free agent come fall – whether he plays an inning for the Dodgers or not. If that happens, was he really a Dodger at all? Is that another missed year for Kershaw, Dave Roberts, and the West Coast Elite?

There are many simulations going on out there to fill the vacuum of baseball, and while some get silly, they all do give us a view of how the season would play out, for the Dodgers big bat Betts and the Cardinals big bet on their own bats.

Nothing beats real baseball.

But in a game increasingly defined by and played according to analytics, the simulations can run the numbers and virtually get us there, with a few Cabrera-like wrinkles along the way.

Here are some recaps of the Cardinals’ first nine sim’d games (links to box scores and play-by-play are in the scores):