Busch visit by Betts and Dodgers would have been early test of Cardinals' contending aspirations

With the bases loaded and the bullpen spent from Saturday’s 14-inning slog, the Cardinals curiously seemed ready to essentially, virtually abandon Sunday’s game and get on with the week.
Trailing the visiting Baltimore Orioles by three runs, the Cardinals had the tying run at first and one out when reliever Genesis Cabrera hit for himself. The bench was empty. The alternative bats at the manager’s disposal all belonged to pitchers, leaving former Silver Slugger-winner Adam Wainwright as the best available. And yet Cabrera got the call. With one out, the bases loaded, and the Orioles a double play away from leaving St. Louis with a series victory, Cabrera struck out.
Tommy Edman to the rescue.
Off the bench in the eighth, Edman cleared the bases with a double in the ninth to tie the game and then scored the winner as the Cardinals rallied from a four-run deficit in the ninth to win 7-6 in the 14th inning against Baltimore at Busch Stadium. A late-game sub, Edman went two-for-four in the game with three RBIs, and his leadoff single in the 14th inning initiated the rally that won the game. The next batter, outfielder Austin Dean, connected for a walk-off double to score Edman from first base.
Or, that’s what may have happened.
At the request of the Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com, Dynasty League Baseball has continued to run simulations of the Cardinals’ 2020 season, going through the first nine games right up to Monday and what would have been an early litmus test for the Cardinals.
The Los Angeles Dodgers would be in town for the start of a four-game series between two reigning division winners and two teams that believe they are contenders. One, reached for the best available player via trade this past winter. The other – the locals – were content to contend with the group they already had. In a dizzying trade, the rich got richest as the Dodgers landed Mookie Betts from Boston along with lefty David Price. Betts’ arrival in Tinseltown paired him with fellow former MVP Cody Bellinger and gave LA the look of a team that could finally, finally, finally break past that concrete ceiling of the World Series it keeps hitting.
If it wasn’t the Cardinals earlier in the decade befuddling Clayton Kershaw & Co., it has become a series of frustrations for the Dodgers. They’ve spent, they’ve dealt, they’ve developed, and they’ve dominated in the regular season, only to continue to fall short of a championship in October. They’ve reached two of the past three World Series and the American League teams that defeated them – Houston (2017) and Boston (2018) – have both been investigated for illegal sign-stealing, and both have fired their World Series-winning managers as a result. When they couldn’t get past cheaters, they ran into Howie Kendrick and the Washington Nationals.
So here comes Betts, Boston’s best player for that 2018 club, in what could be a one-year stint all geared toward the Dodgers winning the final game of their season.
The stoppage of baseball as a result of the coronavirus has left all of that in jeopardy. The agreement between the owners and the players’ union means that Betts will get service time this season even if there is no season, and that means the former MVP will be a free agent come fall – whether he plays an inning for the Dodgers or not. If that happens, was he really a Dodger at all? Is that another missed year for Kershaw, Dave Roberts, and the West Coast Elite?
There are many simulations going on out there to fill the vacuum of baseball, and while some get silly, they all do give us a view of how the season would play out, for the Dodgers big bat Betts and the Cardinals big bet on their own bats.
Nothing beats real baseball.
But in a game increasingly defined by and played according to analytics, the simulations can run the numbers and virtually get us there, with a few Cabrera-like wrinkles along the way.
Here are some recaps of the Cardinals’ first nine sim’d games (links to box scores and play-by-play are in the scores):
Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer in the seventh inning gives the Cardinals all of their runs and rewards Jack Flaherty’s brilliance. The Cardinals’ righthander struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, and he allowed only one run on four hits. Flaherty also had two hits, including a double, as he tried to stir the Cardinals offensively, too. With a two-run lead to secure, Giovanny Gallegos allowed a solo homer to Mike Moustakas before securing the save, his first as apparently the Cardinals’ closer to open the season.
Leadoff hitter Kolten Wong had three hits and stole three bases to pace the Cardinals and help them overcome how the Reds’ new-look lineup flexed on starter Adam Wainwright. The veteran allowed three homers in his three innings and the Reds capitalized on four hits and five walks before nudging Wainwright from the game. In relief, Daniel Ponce de Leon struck out five of the 11 batters he faced to get the win, and Gallegos pitched a four-out save for his second in as many days. Tommy Edman came off the bench to pinch-hit for Tyler O’Neill and went two-for-two with three RBIs – and bruised former Cardinal reliever Matt Bowman for a double.
The Cardinals complete the season-opening sweep of the Reds at Great American Ball Park with five quick runs off Cincy starter Anthony DeSclafani. In his two innings, the Cardinals got six hits and one walk. Goldschmidt went three-for-five with two RBIs and his second homer of the series. Gallegos got his third save in as many games and struck out two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless ninth. Miles Mikolas allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out three in his 5 1/3 innings. In his first extended look as the team’s likely everyday leadoff hitter, Wong cruised: He went two-for-two in the series finale, and overall against the Reds was seven-for-11 with two walks to score six runs and steal four bases.
Christian Yelich hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the game’s only run. Film at 11. In his return to the rotation, Carlos Martinez impressed with six strikeouts and six scoreless innings of work. After a scorching opening series, Wong got the day off and that led to some reshuffling of the order at the top. Harrison Bader hit first, Yadier Molina second, and Edman was the No. 3 hitter with Goldschmidt batting cleanup. Wong’s absence was only part of the reason. Usual cleanup hitter Paul DeJong’s .063 average after striking out four times in this game contributed. The top three spots in the Cardinals’ order went 0-for-12 with four strikeouts. Brewers starter Adrian Houser struck out 11 total in his 6 2/3 scoreless innings and the Cardinals scattered five hits but no walks. In the eighth, lefty Andrew Miller entered to face Yelich. The game was no longer scoreless when Miller exited.
Even the simulations sense what’s coming for Flaherty. The Cardinals’ young righthander continued to assert his presence with authority, following his opening day gem with seven shutout innings at Miller Park. Flaherty struck out seven, dodged trouble from three walks, and held the Brewers to one hit. He shaved his ERA down to 0.61. Molina hit his first home run of the season. Back at the leadoff spot, Wong appeared to injure himself on a steal attempt in the first inning and had to be replaced by Edman for the bottom of the first. Edman homered. After the game, Wong was moving around well and considered day-to-day.
Wong returned to the lineup and went hitless in three at-bats. He was not alone. The Cardinals managed two meager runs while the Brewers dinged Wainwright for four runs on seven hits through 6 1/3 innings. Tyler O’Neill hit his first home run of the season – but it came in the ninth inning after Yelich & Crew had already settled the game. In the series, the former MVP Yelich went four-for-10 with two homers and three walks. He hit one of the two homers off Wainwright in the game and finished two-for-four in the series finale with two runs scored.
With the reception as warm as the weather, the Cardinals had a raucous home opener against the former St. Louis Browns. Facing an American League opponent for the first time in a home opener, the Cardinals went five-for-19 with runners in scoring position and seemed to constantly have rallies brewing against the Orioles. Wong went two-for-three with another stolen base, and O’Neill raised his average to .357 with a three-for-four game as the left fielder. Dakota Hudson scored the start in an unexpected shuffling of the rotation and allowed four runs on six hits through 5 2/3 innings. Lefty Genesis Cabrera got the win in relief for a scoreless inning of work, and righthander John Gant secured the save with runners on base. Austin Dean and Brad Miller were late-game replacements and combined to go two-for-two with three RBIs.
In the 14th inning, Trey Mancini – who it should be noted had a malignant tumor removed from his colon in the real world, right as spring training came to a sudden halt – doubled to score Chris Davis and put the Orioles ahead. Dwight Smith Jr. attempted to score on Mancini’s double, but Brad Miller, playing right field, threw him out at the plate and Molina applied the tag. In the extended game, the Cardinals’ top two hitters, Wong and Matt Carpenter, combined to go zero-for-10 with two strikeouts. Goldschmidt hit his third homer of the season and upped his RBI total to six. Mikolas, in his second start of the season, allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
By the end of the eventful series finale described above, the batting averages so far for the Cardinals will feed whatever narrative tickles your Twitter. Here they are, based upon what simulations are for the everyday players:
Wong .345
Carpenter .189
Goldschmidt .324
DeJong .122
O’Neill .314
Molina .316
Fowler .103
Bader .094
Edman .381
Simulations vary depending on the site.
Without any actual games to track for 2020, Baseball-Reference.com has been using Out Of the Park Baseball (OOTP) 2021 to simulate the entire season. In this estimation, the Cardinals ride a four-game winning streak into the Dodgers’ visit to Busch Stadium, and they’re being led by center fielder Bader and his .406 average and .979 OPS. Edman sports a familiar .375 average and a .974 OPS through 19 plate appearances and four starts in the Cardinals’ first nine simulated games. Fowler has a .419 on-base percentage and a .958 OPS, and that OBP ties him with leadoff hitter Wong, who has a .324/.419/.405 line and has stolen three bases. O’Neill leads the team with three homers – and he has as many walks (six) as he has strikeouts (six) in 24 plate appearances.
So there’s some overlap in the sims.
For example, OOTP21 on Baseball-Reference digs Flaherty, too. He’s won both of the starts in these seems for a 1.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings. Gallegos is closing on B-R, too, and he’s got four saves. In OOTP21, Kwang Hyun Kim scored the opening in the Cardinals’ rotation – and Mikolas remains unavailable – and had quite the Cardinals’ debut. He pitched six scoreless innings and struck out eight against two hits allowed for a win in the Cardinals’ series-opener at Miller Park.
The B-R sims have the Cardinals 7-2 after the sweep of the Orioles, and that gives them the best record in the National League as the Dodgers arrive. That dynamic duo of Bellinger and Betts – who along with Walker Buehler give the NL a new brand of Killer Bs – is off to a slow start mostly because of Bellinger’s encore as MVP. In the first nine games of the season, Bellinger has more strikeouts (seven) than hits (six) and he’s still swinging for his first simulated homer, owning a .468 OPS. Betts has hit .278/.282/.611 in his first nine games with the Dodgers and three of his first 10 hits have been homers. Corey Seager’s revival has elevated LA with his .455/.526/.697 and 1.223 OPS according to the OOTP21 fun.
But all sims come with some whimsy, some warps to reality.
Cabrera hits for himself one day, on Dynasty League Baseball. The pitcher bats eighth the next, over at OOTP21. According to the B-R simulations, one heckuva a four-game series of pitching matchups awaited the crowds at Busch Stadium this week:
Monday: LHP Julio Urias vs. LHP Kwang Hyun Kim
Tuesday: RHP Walker Buehler vs. RHP Adam Wainwright
Wednesday: LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. RHP Jack Flaherty
Thursday: LHP David Price vs. RHP Carlos Martinez
The Buehler-Flaherty matchup didn’t happen because the Cardinals’ rotation paused for a game, somewhat ceremonially, it seems. Rather than have Flaherty start the series finale at Miller Park, the computer-managed Cardinals bumped the ace back a day to make the home opener and went with a spot starter – batting eighth. The surprise starter allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven through 5 1/3 innings. His name?
Williams Perez.
He’s a legend from 2019.
He’s not even in the organization in 2020.
-30-
