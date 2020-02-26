Cabrera impresses as Thomas, Williams, Miller back lefty with power in Cards' 7-5 win

Already a standout at Class A and a pick for the Arizona Fall League, Herrera is getting primo looks this spring because the Cardinals see him as the next rising prospect at catcher, soon to be on the heels of Andrew Knizner.

Like Knizner, he's an advanced hitter for his level.

Like Carson Kelly before both of them, Herrera is seen as a catcher with a defensive upside, especially as he gains experience.

With a split-squad game sending half the team to face the Astros, Herrera is starting at designated hitter. The Cardinals have set nine to the plate twice in the first five innings of the game, and Herrera has been a part of both rallies. He took a walk in the second inning and in the fifth helped thrust the Cardinals back ahead with a bases-loaded, two-run single. He took second base when the throw went to the plate and slid around a tag.

It's possible replay would have caught him off the base as Jose Altuve held the tag in place, but the ump called him safe, and so he was.

Houston pitching coach Brent Strom was ejected moments later.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull ahead for what is now a 7-4 lead going into the sixth inning.