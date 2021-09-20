Can Brewers cool Cardinals, move closer to clinching NL Central crown?

MILWAUKEE — When the Cardinals rummaged the waiver wire and free-agent aisle for pitching help earlier this season, they called it the "churn," and they did it looking for any, all, some, just some innings.

With a tightening grip on a wild-card spot and two weeks of games remaining against the same two opponents, they have another reason to 'churn.'

Strategy.

Streamlining.

And, perhaps most intriguing of all, preparation for how Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson will be used when they return from injury.

A few hours before first pitch Monday in Milwaukee, the Cardinals removed righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon from the active roster to add lefty Brandon Waddell. Ponce de Leon began the season in the rotation but has since seen his role with the team and in the bullpen drift to the periphery, sometimes used to mop up innings and sometimes used to pitch long relief, but rarely used consistently.

The Cardinals designated Ponce de Leon for assignment Monday, less than a week after he got into a dugout squabble with catcher Yadier Molina.