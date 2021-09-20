Can Brewers cool Cardinals, move closer to clinching NL Central crown?

MILWAUKEE — When the Cardinals rummaged the waiver wire and free-agent aisle for pitching help earlier this season, they called it the "churn," and they did it looking for any, all, some, just some innings.
With a tightening grip on a wild-card spot and two weeks of games remaining against the same two opponents, they have another reason to 'churn.'
Strategy.
Streamlining.
And, perhaps most intriguing of all, preparation for how Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson will be used when they return from injury.
A few hours before first pitch Monday in Milwaukee, the Cardinals removed righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon from the active roster to add lefty Brandon Waddell. Ponce de Leon began the season in the rotation but has since seen his role with the team and in the bullpen drift to the periphery, sometimes used to mop up innings and sometimes used to pitch long relief, but rarely used consistently.
The Cardinals designated Ponce de Leon for assignment Monday, less than a week after he got into a dugout squabble with catcher Yadier Molina.
The Cardinals will have the next few days to trade Ponce de Leon or place him on waivers. It's possible, with teams like San Diego scrambling for pitching, that Ponce de Leon could yet play a role in the wild-card race. It would be with another team.
Waddell, 27, was part of the Cardinals' midsummer hunt for pitching help. The lefty was plucked off waivers from Baltimore. He is a week removed from being on the injured list for Class AAA Memphis.
In eight appearances for the Cardinals' top affiliate, Waddell is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He has struck out 10 batters in 10 innings and walked three, though not one of the three was a lefthanded batter. He has minimal appearances against lefthanded hitters, but he's allowed as many hits (four) as strikeouts (four) in those duels.
The Cardinals are 5-7 against the division-leading Brewers, and they have faired better against their rivals at the ballpark formerly known as Miller Park.
They're 3-3 at American Family Field.
The Brewers' magic number for clinching the NL Central title is three. They could claim it as early as Tuesday with consecutive wins against the Cardinals, and with two wins in the four-game series will be popping champagne.
Here is the completely expected and utterly familiar lineup the Cardinals will use to back veteran Jon Lester and go for a ninth consecutive victory:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF -- the NL player of the week, just announced
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Dylan Carlson, RF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jon Lester, LHP
