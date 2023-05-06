As he tracked his line drive that had a chance to lift the Cardinals, Lars Nootbaar neared first base and found himself in a rare spot for a hitter – hoping that he didn’t hit the ball so hard that it traveled too far if it bounced.

He had a double, no doubt, but if his hit pinballed off the wall, teammate Paul DeJong had enough of a jump to score from first base and tie Friday night’s game. If the hit bounced over the wall, DeJong would have to hold at third base and the Cardinals would still be down by a run, 5-4.

Nootbaar saw the ball hop into the stands.

DeJong was set back to third.

“Unfortunate bounce,” Nootbaar said. “That’s kind of the way it’s been going.”

As the Cardinals continue to face questions on how much worse their season can get before dramatic changes begin, they are reminded of what those questions imply.

It can get worse.

An early removal of starter Jordan Montgomery, a seventh-inning wilt, more two-strike tribulations, some offensive misses, and the unluckiest of RBI doubles all swirled together on their way down the drain of the latest loss for the Cardinals. On their way to Detroit’s 5-4 victory at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals stranded seven baserunners in the final three innings – one for each of their consecutive losses. They have yet to win the opening game of any series, going 0-11, and tiptoeing toward the major-league record of 0-13. The Cardinals dropped to 10-23 overall – the second-worst record for a club in Missouri and the absolute worst in the National League, by two games.

It is the first time since the end of the 1997 season that the Cardinals are 13 games under .500. That was when Paul Goldschmidt had just turned 10.

“We’ve traditionally found ways to win games,” said veteran Adam Wainwright, who will make his first start of the season Saturday and try to rescue the Cardinals. “Traditionally, this year, we’ve found ways to lose. So we’ve just got to flip that.”

The Cardinals hit some familiar notes Friday night. The seventh inning continues to be flat no matter who or why the manager changes the rhythm. The offense clanks. The pitching staff remains out of tune, especially with two strikes. But there was a new finale.

The game ended with a cacophony of coaches yelling.

First there was bench coach Joe McEwing shouting at home plate umpire Junior Valentine in the ninth inning, prompting his ejection in the middle of the Cardinals’ final at-bat. Manager Oliver Marmol joined in the chorus and then jumped from the dugout to defend McEwing – and get ejected himself. As the game ended on a third consecutive strike – the tying run marooned on second base – coaches Stubby Clapp and Dusty Blake were both yelling at the umpires about not looking their way, not even entertaining a replay on the final out.

“When guys are battling as hard as they are and the season is going the way it’s going for us now,” Marmol said, “the last thing we need is to have another opponent against us.”

The Cardinals are losing in ways even baseball doesn’t keep score.

Examples are as available as 1-2-3.

1. The Two-Thirds Monty

After allowing a two-run homer to Javier Baez in the first inning, Montgomery found the feel for his sinker and took off with exactly the kind of start the Cardinals needed to halt a losing stretch. He pitched five consecutive scoreless innings, retired 11 of 13 consecutive Tigers, and he entered the dugout after an expedient sixth fully expecting to go back out for the seventh.

His manager had other plans.

“Oli knows I want the ball,” Montgomery said. “It’s not my decision. I’m not going to beg him to go out there. He knows I’m a competitor and will take every inning I can get.”

The owner of more than half of the Cardinals’ quality starts this season, Montgomery has been the most consistent and reliable member of the rotation. Five times he’s thrown more than 90 pitches, and the only time he did not was when he allowed seven runs on 10 hits. He finished the sixth inning with 89 pitches, and he appeared to be in full control of the game and complete command of the Cardinals’ one-run lead.

The bottom of Detroit’s order was due up in the seventh.

Marmol said the results were masking some drift in Montgomery’s pitches.

“Yeah, you can send him back out there,” the manager said. “He’s at (89) pitches, I believe. At the end of the day, it’s one of those situations where we were actually getting away with certain pitches up in the zone toward the end of that game. I took him out. His response was, ‘I get it.’ The (second up) hitter had already had a pretty good look at him, took some good swings off of him. And then he’s taking the top of the order another time through.”

The first reliever into the game, Jordan Hicks, walked the lead off batter. He hit another batter, and then he allowed the two-run double that erased the Cardinals’ lead. A double greeted Giovanny Gallegos, and the Tigers had scored three runs in the seventh inning, the first in which they did not have to face Montgomery.

The lefty said he built momentum for the seventh, felt as sharp as ever.

“We’ve got guys in the bullpen we trust,” he said. “Can’t expect not to go out there in case you go out there and then you’re not ready. Really just got to stay ready until they shake your hand and you did your job.”

He did. His shift was just shorter than expected.

2. The Ump Argument

There had been running commentary on the strike zone from both dugouts throughout the game, especially as the low strike was tenderly taken care of by Valentine.

In the eighth, after a leadoff single, Dylan Carlson had a 3-1 count and took a ball that appeared to be outside. He was turning for the walk and the chance to have two on and no out. The pitch was called a strike. Instead of the walk, Carlson had a full count, a defensive at-bat, and he chopped into a double play. The next four Cardinals all reached base. In the ninth, with the tying run at second, Nolan Arenado winced at a couple of strikes that led to his strikeout. The dugout voiced its colorful support for Arenado’s view.

“Those were two of them, yes,” Marmol said.

In the ninth, with Carlson back at the plate and two outs, Valentine called strike and, in the process, looked at the Cardinals’ dugout. He raised both his hands as if to ask, “What gives?” And then tossed McEwing from the game. Marmol was next.

A few pitches later, Carlson was called out on a foul-tip strikeout.

Clapp and Baker to try and get the umpires’ attention for a possible reply. The umpires walked off the field, responding only to the yells from the Cardinals’ dugout.

A foul-tip call is not eligible for video replay, so there was no reason for the umpires to wait on the Cardinals’ review and there was nothing for the Cardinals to appeal, nothing for them to look at other than the Tigers shaking hands.

3. Make Your Own Luck

The difference between a tie game and one-run deficit was the bounce of Nootbaar’s double. The ball bounding over the wall for a rulebook double left DeJong at third, not easily home with a 5-5 game. There was nothing the Cardinals could do about that – a hard hit into the gap, hit well, hit timely, and just the most unfortunate bounce – but there was plenty they could do about not being behind at that point.

When asked after the game if the leadoff walk was the mistake that turned the inning, Hicks said no. He mentioned two other pitches.

Both came with two strikes.

Mentioned by Jack Flaherty on Thursday, asked about by the media during the recent road trip, and reiterated by the results Friday, the Cardinals have issues closing out at-bats with two strikes, even when they’re well ahead in the count. Three of the key moments in Friday’s game came with the Cardinals’ pitcher ahead in the count. Baez’s two-run homer against Montgomery came on a 1-2 curveball that was low, but not dirt-kissing low. Hicks had a full count on CBA grad Matt Vierling when he hit him with a sinker.

The next batter, Riley Greene, was behind 0-2 after seeing two sinkers, and then Hicks went to his slider. He hung it. Greene had an 0-2, two-run double that changed the game and contributed to all three of Detroit’s seven-inning runs.

He scored to create the lead that the Cardinals didn’t catch because of a tough hop.

Bad luck seems bound to happen.

Bad calls. Bad breaks. Bad baseball.

And that bad bounce.

“It feels about right, right now,” Marmol said. “Feels just about right. Yeah.”

