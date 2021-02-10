Cardinals acquire 6-foot-9 righthander with 98-mph fastball from Phillies for bullpen depth

As they head toward the start of spring training, the Cardinals planned to fortify their roster with some depth moves, for the infield and, as they did Wednesday morning, for the bullpen.

They went for height and power in a trade with the Phillies.

The Cardinals acquired Johan Quezada, a 6-foot-9 righthander, from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations. Quezada, 26, joins the Cardinals' 40-man roster, and brings its total to 38.

The righthander made the leap from High-A Fort Myers in 2019 to the majors with the Miami Marlins in late 2020, and in his three appearances for Miami averaged 97.5 mph on his fastball. Since an All-Star turn for Minnesota's High-A affiliate in the Florida State League in 2019, Quezada has been with three different teams. He signed with Miami as a minor-league free agent, vaulted to the majors this past September, and then was plucked off waivers by the Phillies as the Marlins tightened their roster in late October.

In his three appearances in the majors, Quezada allowed four hits, three runs, and one walk against two strikeouts.

He asserted himself as a reliever in 2019 with the Twins' Fort Myers, Fla., club, and was 7-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 33 relief appearances. He struck out 49, allowed 50 hits and 28 walks in 52 1/3 innings.