Cardinals agree on deal with reliever Gant, avoid arbitration

Shortly before Friday's deadline that would send both sides into an arbitration hearing next month, the Cardinals and reliever John Gant have agreed upon a contract for the 2020 season.

A source confirmed the agreement.

Details of the salary are not yet known. This story will be updated.

The agreement with Gant means the Cardinals avoid a hearing, and in the past two decades the team has only gone to a hearing with one player, pitcher Michael Wacha. The Cardinals won the arbiter's decision a year ago.

Gant, 27, competed for a spot in the rotation during spring training and was edged in the final week of spring by rookie Dakota Hudson. Gant shifted deftly to a relief role and was the Cardinals' most reliable setup man for the first half of the season. He picked off 11 wins during the season, all in relief, and only a late fade and inconsistency left him off the playoff roster as the Cardinals advanced to the National League Championship Series.

Gant will come to spring training as part of the starter program, should the Cardinals need some insurance for the rotation, and has a spot as a swingman in the bullpen waiting for him to seize.

Gant made slightly above the league minimum in 2019. As a player with three years of service time in the majors he was eligible for the arbitration process, and as a result he is likely to see his salary at least double for 2020.

