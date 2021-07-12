Cardinals All-Star Arenado, batting third and playing third for National League, assured of at-bat vs. rule-bending Ohtani

By batting third, Arenado assures he'll face Ohtani even if the modern day Babe Ruth only pitches an inning before spending the rest of the his game at DH. The decision by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to bat Arenado third may also be a nod to Arenado's return to Colorado and the ovation he's likely to receive from the crowd that saw him become an All-Star during his eight seasons with the Rockies.

Arenado said coming to Coors a week ago with the Cardinals was a good dress rehearsal to clear the nerves for another homecoming.

"Coming back last week was kind of crazy, coming back home to Denver, seeing everyone again, it was a lot to take in," Arenado said. "I think any All-Star Game you want to go out there and perform. Of course I want to get a couple of hits, make a couple of diving plays. At the same time I'm just happy to be hear, make my sixth All-Star team is pretty awesome.

"It was a test run (last week)," he said. "I really didn't think it was going to hit me that hard. Being there, packed house, it was great to see that again. Last time I was here there was no one in the stadium. It was great to see that again. To get a Standing O was awesome."

Here is the AL lineup that Scherzer will face part of:

AMERICAN LEAGUE