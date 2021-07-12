Cardinals All-Star Arenado, batting third and playing third for National League, assured of at-bat vs. rule-bending Ohtani

DENVER — It won't be the first time that Nolan Arenado has faced Shohei Ohtani but it will be the first time and anyone else ever see anything like this.
The Cardinals' All-Star third baseman, who got a peek at the Los Angeles Angels' two-way All-Star during spring training years ago, will be the third batter Ohtani faces Tuesday night as the righthander makes history in the 91st All-Star Game. Ohtani will be the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter at DH for the American League at Coors Field.
He is the first player to pull off the two-way feat in an All-Star Game.
"It’s next level stuff," Arenado said. "We thought we would never see a guy like Babe Ruth again, and I guess we got our own."
Major League Baseball massaged the rules of the DH to make it possible for Ohtani to start the game at pitcher and remain at DH without the American League using the DH and spiraling through pinch-hitters to keep up.
"This is what the fans want to see. Personally, it's what I want to see," said AL manager Kevin Cash, of Tampa Bay. "Tweak the rule for this game so we're going to be allowed to use Shohei has two players."
The National League will start Mizzou alum and St. Louis-area native Max Scherzer. For the Washington Nationals' ace its his fourth All-Star Game start.
He is one of six pitchers to start four All-Star Games.
The other five are all in the Hall of Fame: Robin Roberts, Lefty Gomez, Don Drysdale, Jim Palmer, and most recently Randy Johnson.
"It's an incredible feeling," Scherzer said. "It's an incredible honor (to) walk into a room full of All-Stars and you get the ball. It's a special feeling."
This is the lineup that will back Scherzer:
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1. Fernando Tatis, SS (San Diego)
2. Max Muncy, DH (Dodgers)
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B (Cardinals)
4. Freddie Freeman, 1B (Atlanta)
5. Nick Castellanos, RF (Cincinnati)
6. Jesse Winker, LF (Cincinnati)
7. J.T. Realmuto, C (Philadelphia)
8. Bryan Reynolds, CF (Pittsburgh)
9. Adam Frazier, 2B (Pittsburgh)
The NL lineup is a curious representation of the standings because the NL Central has five players in the starting nine, and there are zero players from the first-place teams in the league. The last-place Pirates have two starters.
By batting third, Arenado assures he'll face Ohtani even if the modern day Babe Ruth only pitches an inning before spending the rest of the his game at DH. The decision by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to bat Arenado third may also be a nod to Arenado's return to Colorado and the ovation he's likely to receive from the crowd that saw him become an All-Star during his eight seasons with the Rockies.
Arenado said coming to Coors a week ago with the Cardinals was a good dress rehearsal to clear the nerves for another homecoming.
"Coming back last week was kind of crazy, coming back home to Denver, seeing everyone again, it was a lot to take in," Arenado said. "I think any All-Star Game you want to go out there and perform. Of course I want to get a couple of hits, make a couple of diving plays. At the same time I'm just happy to be hear, make my sixth All-Star team is pretty awesome.
"It was a test run (last week)," he said. "I really didn't think it was going to hit me that hard. Being there, packed house, it was great to see that again. Last time I was here there was no one in the stadium. It was great to see that again. To get a Standing O was awesome."
Here is the AL lineup that Scherzer will face part of:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH (Angels)
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, 1B (Toronto)
3. Xander Bogaerts, SS (Boston)
4. Aaron Judge, RF (Yankees)
5. Rafael Devers, 3B (Boston)
6. Marcus Semien, 2B (Toronto)
7. Salvador Perez, C (Kansas City)
8. Teoscar Hernandez, LF (Toronto)
9. Cedric Mullins, CF (Baltimore)
The Post-Dispatch has two reporters at Coors Field covering the All-Star Game with on-the-spot blogs and videos from interviews. Check back throughout the evening here for coverage from Arenado's return as an All-Star, Adolis Garcia's first All-Star Game, and Rick Hummel's view of the Home Run Derby.