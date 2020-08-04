Cardinals All-Stars Molina, DeJong and four other players reveal positive tests for COVID-19

Eight of the 13 had symptoms of the virus that ranged from coughs and headaches or low-grade fevers. The individuals with symptoms were not identified.

The remainder of the team stayed in quarantine in their downtown Milwaukee hotel. They have a scheduled flight home to St. Louis on Wednesday, but they must clear two consecutive days without another positive test before they are cleared for travel.

On Tuesday, the team learned, via an official, that they had cleared one day without a new positive test, putting them closer to leaving isolation.

The Cardinals had one new positive test in the 24 hours before Monday, and the other positives tests were confirmed from the weekend spike in those results.

Players have the right to exercise their medical privacy and decline to be identified as having tested positive. The identities of the players would likely have been revealed when the roster moves were made that the Cardinals began considering Monday evening as they prepare for their next possible game, Friday at home against the Cubs.

Six members of the team's staff also tested positive for the virus over the past weekend. Media relations director Brian Bartow also confirmed his positive test in a text to the media.