Cardinals All-Stars Molina, DeJong and four other players reveal positive tests for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — In a social media post on Instagram, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said he was "saddened" to reveal that he was one of the seven players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Through the team, five of his teammates also revealed that they had positive tests for COVID-19: All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, infielder Edmundo Sosa, and corner infielder Rangel Ravelo. All but Ravelo were placed on the injured list, which is not the normal 10-day or 45-day variety for actual injuries.

"I am saddened to test positive for COVID-19 even after continuing with the recommended prevention measures," Molina wrote in Spanish on a post that came accompanied with a photo of him walking onto the field carrying his catching gear. His message continued, in Spanish: "I will do everything in my power to return as soon as possible for the Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis, and my teammates."

DeJong issued a statement, through the team: “I am disappointed to share that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, even though I followed team protocols. I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life – with education, commitment, and persistence. I look forward to re-joining the team soon and ask that you respect my privacy at this time.”