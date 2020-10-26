Cardinals are bringing back Shildt's coaching staff, Maddux and Albert included, for 2021

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — As they begin preparing for the offseason and engineering their team for the 2021 season, the Cardinals have elected to bring back all of the coaches on Mike Shildt's staff.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed the return of the coaches when asked by the Post-Dispatch. A formal announcement of the staff is expected after the World Series.

The Cardinals' offense has been under scrutiny for the previous two seasons under the guidance of hitting coach Jeff Albert. The Cardinals have invested in Albert and his philosophy, not only putting him in charge of the major-league offense but also asking him to be the architect of an over-arching organizational hitting approach.

Albert will be returning for a third season in the role.

Mike Maddux, one of the highest-paid pitching coaches in the game, will be returning for his fourth season with the Cardinals. He is coming off a season that was arguably his most demanding as he and Shildt and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd had to figure out how to manage the Cardinals' return from isolation and the team's series of doubleheaders and rotating cast of relievers.