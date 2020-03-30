Cardinals argue they have pitching depth to staff two strong teams. Let's test that theory

GOOLD: It's interesting how this played out because it looks like in the eighth and final round here we're going to get a chance to stick with how we went about the draft. Frederickson prioritized versatility and upside while I had a more linear draft. I started with a No. 1 and went from there to draft a rotation that could have a strong No. 2, a reliable Nos. 3-4, and then the newcomer No. 5. Then I went through the bullpen, prioritizing strikeout-stuff. Since I started at the top, I might as well finish with the ninth and take Giovanny Gallegos with the final pick. After his superb season as a setup man -- one of the best in the National League, candidly -- he goes in the eighth round to handle the ninth. That leaves John Gant for Frederickson and gives him eight picks who have had time as starter and reliever in the majors and six of the eight could be either starter or reliever in 2020, depending on how this season plays out. Where some seem complications and a lack of commitment, Frederickson sees versatility.