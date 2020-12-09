Cardinals avoid minor-league upheaval, stick with top affiliates; club reaches out to season-ticket buyers

According to Baseball America, a total of 119 invitations to be affiliates went out to clubs around the country Wednesday. Major League Baseball has decided to reduce farm systems to four top-level teams, for 120 total.

The Cardinals lost their longtime rookie-ball affiliate in Johnson City, Tenn. -- one of the most successful franchises in the Appalachian League -- and their State College, Pa., affiliate for Class A short-season. Major League Baseball has sought to turn leagues, like the Appy League, into college-level summer ball programs.

The Cardinals have planned to maintain a low-level affiliate at the complex in Jupiter, Fla., in the short-season Gulf Coast League. That league is for entry-level players, some of whom are coming right out of the draft.

CARDS REVEAL SEASON-TICKET PLAN

In a letter Wednesday to season-ticket buyers, Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III outlined the team's current plan to sell season tickets for the 2021 season and addresses the fact that some fans may be hesitant to come to the ballpark even when crowds are permitted.

The Cardinals are keeping season-ticket prices the same for 2021 as they were in 2020, according to the note from DeWitt.