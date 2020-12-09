Cardinals avoid minor-league upheaval, stick with top affiliates; club reaches out to season-ticket buyers

The downsizing and shuffling of Minor League Baseball led to uprooting or dropping affiliates throughout the game, but the Cardinals were largely able to avoid the drama because of their ownership stakes in affiliates and regional structure to their farm system.
The Cardinals will have their same four top affiliates, headlined by Memphis at Class AAA and Springfield, Mo., as their Class AA club.
They have also invited Peoria to remain an affiliate, and Palm Beach, Fla., will remain an affiliate. Those two teams will swap levels, however, as the Florida State League shifts to Low-A. If Peoria accepts the invitation to be an affiliate, as expected, that would give the Cardinals their top three affiliates all within an afternoon drive of Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals announced their official invitations around noon St. Louis time on Wednesday.
The player-development agreement with Memphis will extend the Cardinals' relationship with the Redbirds through 2030.
The Cardinals own their affiliates in Springfield and Palm Beach, and they have a stake in Memphis. After purchasing the Redbirds to maintain their Memphis affiliate and the regional feel of their farm system several years ago, the Cardinals sold that club with the exception of what one official called a "passive" stake.
According to Baseball America, a total of 119 invitations to be affiliates went out to clubs around the country Wednesday. Major League Baseball has decided to reduce farm systems to four top-level teams, for 120 total.
The Cardinals lost their longtime rookie-ball affiliate in Johnson City, Tenn. -- one of the most successful franchises in the Appalachian League -- and their State College, Pa., affiliate for Class A short-season. Major League Baseball has sought to turn leagues, like the Appy League, into college-level summer ball programs.
The Cardinals have planned to maintain a low-level affiliate at the complex in Jupiter, Fla., in the short-season Gulf Coast League. That league is for entry-level players, some of whom are coming right out of the draft.
CARDS REVEAL SEASON-TICKET PLAN
In a letter Wednesday to season-ticket buyers, Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III outlined the team's current plan to sell season tickets for the 2021 season and addresses the fact that some fans may be hesitant to come to the ballpark even when crowds are permitted.
The Cardinals are keeping season-ticket prices the same for 2021 as they were in 2020, according to the note from DeWitt.
The club acknowledges that "we all know that the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty around planning for events next year, and baseball is no exception." One of the ways the Cardinals are addressing this uncertainty is by allowing season-ticket buyers to opt-out of the 2021 season without losing their seating location or seniority for the 2022 season. The option does require a deposit that can be applied to 2022 or single-game tickets in 2021, the club said.
Although Major League Baseball has released a 162-game schedule for 2021, it is uncertain if that will be played due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Cardinals, like every other team in baseball, do not yet know if they will be able to have fans at games in 2021, and if so how many and when. The answer to that question around the country could push back the start of the 2021 season and reduce the number of games so that teams will avoid the empty ballparks during the shortened 2020 season and maximize the tickets they can sell for 2021.
The Cardinals address the possibility of limited attendance games with their season-ticket holders in the note: "In the event that COVID-19 related health and safety restrictions require any Cardinals home games to be played with a limited capacity, 2021 Season Ticket Holders will be given priority access to purchase tickets to limited capacity games. Specific access details will be determined based on capacity limits and other safety guidelines, but our aim is to provide access to as many games as possible."
