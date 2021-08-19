Cardinals 'battle-tested' Lester out to steal game from Brewers (since Wong already got the base)

When the Cardinals made the last-hour trade before the deadline, the appeal of adding Jon Lester was to save the bullpen some innings, save the rotation some time before it could get back to full strength.

Leaning on Lester to save a series was not high on his assignments.

Yet, here it is.

After being confounded by Corbin Burnes on Tuesday and themselves on Wednesday, the Cardinals on Thursday look to avoid a series sweep by the first-place Brewers at Busch Stadium. Milwaukee has All-Star Brandon Woodruff poised to add punctuation to their statement victories already this week in St. Louis. The Cardinals call on Lester, who has improved with every outing since coming to the Cardinals.

"Outside of a rough first inning (in his Cardinals debut), he's pitched pretty darn well," manager Mike Shildt said Thursday afternoon. "Battle-tested guy."

Lester allowed 11 runs and 15 hits in his first 10 1/3 inning for the Cardinals. He steadied himself, as the team did, this past weekend with a strong outing and win in Kansas City. The lefty struck out two, scattered seven hits, and held the Royals to one run through 5 2/3 innings.