Cardinals begin GM meetings by bringing back lefty McFarland, finalize one-year deal

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Some of the early moves the Cardinals wanted to make this offseason were to retrace the steps of successful moves they made during this past summer.

Within the first 24 hours of the free-agent market opening wide, they started.

The Cardinals and lefty T. J. McFarland agreed to a one-year deal for the coming season and announced it Monday morning. The salary was not yet available. The agreement came the same day the majority of the Cardinals' front office was set to arrive in California for the annual General Manager Meetings here in Carlsbad.

McFarland, 32, was one of the relievers the Cardinals added during their "churn" of midseason, and along with righthanded Luis Garcia moved into late-inning, high-leverage spots because of the success he had. As the Cardinals retooled their bullpen, they prioritized strike-throwers to cut down a league-leading issue with walks, and they sought sinkerballers to take advantage of a defense that wound up winning a record five Gold Glove awards. McFarland and Garcia did both — threw lots of strikes, trusted their sinker.