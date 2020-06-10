Cardinals break from draft's trend, select Jordan Walker, slugging prep third baseman from Georgia

Despite a draft that had leaned heavy toward college players and was still thick with college pitchers, the Cardinals broke from the trend and went with one of the most intriguing high school bats available.
With the 21st overall pick, the Cardinals selected Jordan Walker, a third baseman from Decatur (Ga.) High School.
Walker has committed to Duke.
The pick will draw comparisons to the Cardinals' first pick in 2018 -- Nolan Gorman, a slugger from a Phoenix-area high school. Walker, a righthanded-hitter, has power upside and is viewed by scouts as a polished hitter for his age to go with a massive frame, at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He's the Gatorade Player of the Year for Georgia, and the 18-year-old hit 17 homers and batted .519 in his junior season of high school.
His school did get 16 games in before the global pandemic stopped games, and he had four homers.
Baseball America's scouting report calls Walker, "The best high school third baseman in the class."
It continues: "Walker has a solid feel to hit with plus raw power and plenty more projected as he grows into more strength. While there are some questions about his natural feel to hit thanks to the length of his arms and some swing-and-miss concerns, Walker has progressed in the right direction with his hit tool and could be an average or slightly better hitter."
The slot value for the Cardinals' 21st overall pick is $3.1 million.
Headlined by Gorman, the Cardinals' top position player prospects are stacking up at third base. After Gorman there's Elehuris Montero and Malcom Nunez at third base. All three of them are not expected to play third base as they advance to the majors, however. Gorman is considered the most advanced at the position of the trio.
Walker could grow to play first base as well.
Entering the draft, Walker was considered the 33rd best prospect by MLB.com and the 34th overall for Baseball America. MLB.com begins a scouting report on Walker by calling him "arguably the best Duke baseball recruit ever."
The Cardinals' next pick is Thursday at No. 54. They have six picks on the second day of the draft.
As MLB Draft begins, MLB commissioner Manfred pledges, 'We're going to play baseball in 2020'
As prelude to baseball's first official event since spring training unceremoniously screeched to a halt in mid-March, commissioner Rob Manfred promised that there will be baseball in 2020, though he would prefer to avoid imposing a wildly abbreviated schedule on the players.
"We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent," Manfred said during an interview with MLB Network that aired shortly before the start of the MLB draft. "One or another, we're playing Major League Baseball."
The players offered a counter-proposal to the the owners Tuesday that suggested an 89-game season and full, prorated salaries for those games. The owners have wanted to shrink the cost of salaries, repackaging the same spending over and over again in their proposals -- which have included gradations of pay cuts and even a far shorter season. Manfred told MLB Network that the owners would have a reply for the union in the near future.
He added that the owners' next proposal "moves in the player direction in terms of salary."
The owners believe based upon an agreement in March, made shortly after the pandemic closed camps and postponed indefinitely the start of the season, that they can impose a season on the players, and the players would be left with little recourse, except for an extreme response. Manfred said on the network that the "best" thing for the sport is to have a "negotiated agreement," not a forced one.
The owners want to fit a schedule in before the end of October, complete with a postseason. Manfred said that's because experts are urging them to finish sooner and avoid the threat of losing the end of a season to another wave of the coronavirus.
The global pandemic is one of two crises gripping the country, and Manfred began the draft with an opening statement addressing the other.
With a logo of a baseball and Black Lives Matter behind him, Manfred called the "outrage" over racial injustice a "call to action." He added that Major League Baseball, its clubs, and its players should use the platform of the game to be more than "allies, but active participants in social change." These were his most descriptive statements yet after he and Major League Baseball were criticized for being slow to respond with a statement following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a police office in Minneapolis.
Executives with each team will be donating to organizations under the banner present in the draft, "Black Lives Matter: United For Change."
The MLB draft will be five rounds long and the first 37 picks of the draft will be Wednesday night.
The Cardinals select No. 21 overall.
A pool of college players, especially pitchers, are expected to be available to the Cardinals in the second half of the first round. The draft could lean heavy college, and the first seven picks of the draft have been college players.
The first high school player selected went eighth overall to San Diego.
The Houston Astros do not have a first-round pick due to the penalties for illegally using technology to steal signs during their 2017 championships season.
With the first pick of the draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson, and the Tigers placed his position at third base.
Here is a rolling list of the draft picks:
1. Detroit: Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Arizona State
2. Baltimore: Heston Kjerstad, RF, Arkansas
3. Miami: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota
4. Kansas City: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M
5. Toronto: Austin Martin, SS, Vanderbilt
6. Seattle: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia
7. Pittsburgh: Nick Gonzales, SS, New Mexico State
8. San Diego: Robert Hassell III, CF, Independence HS (Tenn.)
9. Colorado: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (Fla.) HS
10. Angels: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville
(Son of a former Cardinals minor-league, Kris Detmers, and Reid was born the same summer his father pitched for Class AAA Memphis.)
11. White Sox: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee
12. Cincinnati: Austin Hendrick, CF, West Allegheny (Pa.) HS
13. San Francisco: Patrick Bailey, C, North Carolina State
14. Texas: Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State
(Foscue was in the conversation for the Cardinals along with his MSU middle-infield complement Jordan Westburg, who had a strong turn in the Cape Cod League, a place Cardinals like to see hitters emerge.)
15. Philadelphia: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Portland, Ore.)
16. Cubs: Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel HS Chicago
(The pick by the Cubs will be the first for that team by former Cardinals' draft lead Dan Kantrovitz, and what a pick it is -- a hometown kid. Howard, who played in the Little League World Series, is considered one of the best defensive shortstops in the draft at any level. He's from the Cubs' backyard. Kantrovitz picked three consecutive college pitchers with his first pick in the three drafts he ran for the Cardinals.)
17. Boston: Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty HS (San Jose, Calif.)
(Red Sox don't have a second round pick due to penalties, and he was ranked closer to 100th overall by the industry pundits. Interesting pick, especially as we all watch for teams who avoid spending even to their limits in this year's draft. If Boston doesn't sign Yorke then they get the pick the next year, and avoid the spending this year.)
18. Arizona: Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke
19. Mets: Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF, Harvard-Westlake HS (North Hollywood, Calif.)
(From Jack Flaherty's high school.)
20. Milwaukee: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA
(Was considered one of the top 10 talents for the draft and could be a steal here right before the Cardinals get on the clock. Would have been a player the Cardinals had to consider if he slipped to them.)
21. CARDINALS: Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur (Ga.) HS
22. Washington: Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma
(Big, strapping, durable righthander from a strong program is a lot like the Nationals like to take, and a lot like the Cardinals have in the past, too.)
23. Cleveland: Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Pointe (Az.) HS
24. Tampa Bay: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks (Pa.) HS East
(A 17-year-old pitcher that few teams had a chance to see much of, if any at all, in person. An analytics darling, though, and he's like the Cardinals' pitch of Tre Fletcher a year ago because Bitsko reclassified, going from one of the top prospects for the 2021 draft to being available a year earlier.)
25. Atlanta: Jared Shuster, LHP, Wake Forest
26. Oakland: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock (Calif.) HS
(This is the pick the Rays received from the Cardinals in the trade that featured Jose Martinez heading to Tampa Bay and prospect Matthew Liberatore returning to the Cardinals.)
The remainder of the draft will be held Thursday, starting at 4 p.m. St. Louis time.
This blog will be updated as the draft unfurls.
