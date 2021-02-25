Cardinals call for an encore, name Flaherty their opening day starter for second consecutive year

JUPITER, Fla. — With a nod to the place the Cardinals expect him to seize in the rotation and an awareness of how a discombobulated schedule in 2020 contributed to his results, manager Mike Shildt announced days before the first game of spring that Jack Flaherty will be the starter for the first game of the regular season.

Flaherty will get the start April 1 in Cincinnati at the Reds’ traditional opening day game, and it will be Flaherty’s second consecutive opening day start.

“We don’t take it lightly,” Shildt said. “There is competition for our starting rotation, as we know. Competition includes the No. 1 starter position. Jack has more than earned the opportunity – and he’s in a really good place. It’s a nice accomplishment.”

Shildt agreed that it would be a “wonderful opportunity” if the rotation set up for Adam Wainwright to start the home opener at Busch Stadium on April 7. To do so, the veteran righthander, who resigned with the Cardinals less than a month ago, would likely start the second game of the regular season, there at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

“We also know we have to figure out our rotation that gives us the best chance to compete,” Shildt said. “Hopefully those can matchup and work out.”