Cardinals call for an encore, name Flaherty their opening day starter for second consecutive year

JUPITER, Fla. — With a nod to the place the Cardinals expect him to seize in the rotation and an awareness of how a discombobulated schedule in 2020 contributed to his results, manager Mike Shildt announced days before the first game of spring that Jack Flaherty will be the starter for the first game of the regular season.
Flaherty will get the start April 1 in Cincinnati at the Reds’ traditional opening day game, and it will be Flaherty’s second consecutive opening day start.
“We don’t take it lightly,” Shildt said. “There is competition for our starting rotation, as we know. Competition includes the No. 1 starter position. Jack has more than earned the opportunity – and he’s in a really good place. It’s a nice accomplishment.”
Shildt agreed that it would be a “wonderful opportunity” if the rotation set up for Adam Wainwright to start the home opener at Busch Stadium on April 7. To do so, the veteran righthander, who resigned with the Cardinals less than a month ago, would likely start the second game of the regular season, there at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.
“We also know we have to figure out our rotation that gives us the best chance to compete,” Shildt said. “Hopefully those can matchup and work out.”
While the Cardinals have one spot open for competition in the five-man rotation, the order of the pitchers gained some clarity Thursday morning with Shildt’s announcement. Flaherty will also start Sunday’s Grapefruit League opener against Washington, and that puts him on turn, if the team chooses, to have every spring outing come on the main field. Miles Mikolas, who faces hitters for the first time Thursday morning, is set to throw a simulated game Monday, and the righthander could have as many as two back field games this spring.
The Cardinals’ reduced 24-game schedule limits the time the club has for all the pitchers in camp, and it will mean some of the starters get work on the back fields – in simulated games or B-games against other teams – to build arm strength and pitch count.
Flaherty joins a long list of Cardinals pitchers who will have started consecutive opening days including two teammates he will share this year’s rotation with. Carlos Martinez was the last Cardinals starter to make consecutive opening day starts (2017-2018), and before him Wainwright started four consecutive opening day games (2013-2016). With Mikolas getting the opening day honor in 2019, the current rotation could have the starter from nine consecutive opening day games when Flaherty faces the Reds.
Flaherty, 25, went 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine games this past season. Nine of the 22 earned runs he allowed came in one start at Milwaukee, and his schedule was rewritten multiple times throughout the course of the season as the club sought to protect his arm through delays. Flaherty was not one of the players who dealt with COVID-19 during the outbreak, but his schedule was altered more than any other starting pitcher because of the quarantine.
In his opening day start against Pittsburgh last summer, Flaherty went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits and eight strikeouts. He did not have a start that sharp until pitching the final game of the Cardinals’ season – a Game 3 loss in the playoff series at San Diego. Flaherty allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight in six innings against the Padres. He received no decision in the game the Cardinals lost.
This will be third time in the past four years and seventh time in the past nine that the Cardinals have opened the regular season on the road. The club prefers to open on the road to reduce the number of home dates in April, when weather can threaten games and the school year limits ticket sales. The Cardinals also recognize that their home opener is an event regardless of whether it’s on opening day or a week later.
This year, the Cardinals are working on a plan to propose somewhere between 8,000 and 12,000 fans can attend the opener. They must get approval from officials in St. Louis and from Major League Baseball before selling tickets for they hope can be 28 percent capacity.