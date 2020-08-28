Cardinals can help pitchers get a grip on rigorous schedule by taking the error(s) out of fielding

For 17 days, the Cardinals were limited in the workouts they could do, and while a lot of the focus has been on pitchers and their arm strength and hitters and their eyes, there is something to the fielders and their timing. When DeJong went to Springfield, Mo., and the alternate site to get a few days of workouts there, he described how endurance and stamina in the field wasn’t what he felt was missing.

“It was the first step,” he said. “The quickness.”

With the doubleheaders, lack of an off day, and access to the designated hitter, the infielders have been juggled around. Tommy Edman played four different positions in the previous five games. Edman started at third in Game 2 on Thursday continuing what’s been a time share at the hot corner between him, Miller and Matt Carpenter. Miller’s two errors Thursday tied with Edman for the team lead at four, and 11 of the team’s 16 errors have come from the infield.

That was an area of strength in 2019 as the Cardinals had three finalists for the Gold Glove in the infield, and a winner in second baseman Kolten Wong.

That good-hands team hasn’t yet had a full week of games as a unit.