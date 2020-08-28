Cardinals can help pitchers get a grip on rigorous schedule by taking the error(s) out of fielding

As precious as pitches and innings are going to be for the Cardinals as they lean on their arms to press through the dense soup of their revised schedule, it will be vital for the fielders to give them a hand, a steady hand, to avoid unnecessary strain.
“We’ve got to play as clean as possible,” manager Mike Shildt, “and not give extra outs.”
A team that orchestrated a historic turnaround a year ago — from slipshod to the game’s most-sterling defense — has loosened its grip with eight errors in a four-game span. Three of those errors came in a costly series Thursday during Pittsburgh’s doubleheader sweep at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals committed three errors in the infield in Game 1 and allowed the Pirates’ three unearned runs, eventually losing, 4-3. A fielding error in extra innings allowed Pittsburgh to nudge its lead up enough to be impervious to the Cardinals’ two-run answer.
The Cardinals, at 11-11, have played fewer games than any team in the majors, and yet only 18 teams have more errors than the Cardinals’ 16.
“We’re not going to play clean all the time,” Shildt said. “We haven’t played as clean as we’d like to. Game 1 was a little indicative of that. We’re going to make our mistakes. But we’re going to need to continue to play clean fundamental baseball, and we’ll be just fine.”
The unearned runs Thursday brought the Cardinals total to 12 in 22 games. Only 13 teams in baseball, all of which are around halfway through their seasons, have allowed more unearned runs. The Cardinals have allowed the same as Milwaukee in seven fewer games, and the same as Texas in eight fewer. On Thursday, Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six superb innings in Game 1, and the one run he allowed was an unearned run traced back to the first of third baseman Brad Miller’s two errors.
An inning that could have ended in fewer than 10 pitches and set Kim up to complete the game instead extended to 22 pitches and the Cardinals trailed, 1-0. Skirting around pitch-count potholes is a priority to maintain the pitching depth, to weather the next few weeks.
The necessity of that was on display during the Cardinals’ eight-game, five-day stay in Chicago to restart their season after the COVID-19 outbreak. The Cardinals went 4-4, and they won twice at Wrigley Field and had cracks against the Cubs because of their pitching. Their pitching remained efficient because the defense was reliable. Pulled thin by the demand of three doubleheaders in five days, the Cardinals didn’t ask for more from the pitchers by misplaying outs into extra pitches, extra work, extra trouble. The Cardinals — without their Gold Glove catcher Yadier Molina and their Gold Glove-finalist shortstop Paul DeJong — did not commit an error in five games at Wrigley.
For 17 days, the Cardinals were limited in the workouts they could do, and while a lot of the focus has been on pitchers and their arm strength and hitters and their eyes, there is something to the fielders and their timing. When DeJong went to Springfield, Mo., and the alternate site to get a few days of workouts there, he described how endurance and stamina in the field wasn’t what he felt was missing.
“It was the first step,” he said. “The quickness.”
With the doubleheaders, lack of an off day, and access to the designated hitter, the infielders have been juggled around. Tommy Edman played four different positions in the previous five games. Edman started at third in Game 2 on Thursday continuing what’s been a time share at the hot corner between him, Miller and Matt Carpenter. Miller’s two errors Thursday tied with Edman for the team lead at four, and 11 of the team’s 16 errors have come from the infield.
That was an area of strength in 2019 as the Cardinals had three finalists for the Gold Glove in the infield, and a winner in second baseman Kolten Wong.
That good-hands team hasn’t yet had a full week of games as a unit.
“I think that may be some of it,” Shildt said when asked about the necessary shuffling around of some fielders. “I don’t think there’s been too much bouncing around that is leading to anything. If you look at our miscues they’ve been situations where guys have played predominantly at (their) position.”
The errors in the infield that cost Game 1 on Thursday were a contrast to the outfield play by Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler in the corners that stole extra-bases away from the Pirates. Dylan Carlson had a superb game in right in Game 2. If anything, the range on the grass underscored some of the ragged moments on the dirt. The Pirates swept the doubleheader without getting an extra-base hit. In two of the Cardinals past three losses, the decisive runs came on a rally greased by an error.
The Cardinals were one of the baseball’s finest run-prevention teams in 2019, and at times in 2020 they’ve shown the agility to counter opponents with deft shifting. It’s the recent of flurry of errors that has been costly to their record, but if contained it won’t have ripple effects that put added wear on their pitching. They don’t have time for that.
“This whole game is timing,” Shildt said.
