Cardinals card-carrying shortstop DeJong unites with TOPPS to promote science, literacy

Unsure baseball would be available to him as a career, DeJong went to Illinois State University thinking he might pursue med school. Illinois State, as Illinois State Normal University, in the 1850s to train teachers for the state’s schools, and it spent decades as a teachers’ college. (The writer’s mother is graduate of Illinois State – and, yes, went there to become a math teacher, and she continued to volunteer in schools after retirement.) DeJong was biochemistry major at Illinois State, and on the back of two of the cards it explains how his “childhood love of science came from his grandmother, Sharon Whipple, a chemist and University of Wisconsin grad, who worked at Dow Chemical.” On the same card, DeJong is featured with Dr. Lawrence Rocks, a chemist, professor and author of “The Energy Crisis.”

The themed card for literacy explains on the back on DeJong “got his inspiration for reading from his brother Matthew” and also his grandparents “reading at the library in their home in northern Wisconsin.”

“Through (these cards) our mission is to inspire kids to read, write, and enjoy the idea of storytelling,” DeJong’s agent, Burton Rocks, wrote in a text.