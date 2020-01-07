Cardinals chat canceled, will return Monday Jan. 13

Baseball writer Rick Hummel is unable to participate in today's scheduled live chat. Our weekly chat will return Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m.
Tags
Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *