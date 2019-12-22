Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 11 a.m.
Cardinals chat: Derrick Goold live at 11 a.m.
Outfielder slugged 32 homers and drove in 96 RBIs for Class AAA Memphis, but Cardinals sought an opening on their roster for newcomer Kim.
Bring your Cardinals questions and comments, and talk to Hall of Famer Rick Hummel in our weekly baseball chat.
Ineligible to participate in the more famous major-league phase of the Rule 5 draft, the Cardinals lost two players, gained three pitchers, each of whom has a trait they've had success nurturing in their farm system.
Before hitting the weights to get stronger, Carpenter recognized he waited too long to 'mentally adjust'
'I could go out and make excuses and search for them, but I have to chalk this up as not having a good season, and just not putting it together at all. I started to struggle and didn’t get it back,' says the Cardinals infielder and former All-Star.
Just in time to chew on over Thanksgiving dinner, Baseball America has released its Top 10 players in the Cardinals system. There's a new No. 1, and a shift in where the talent is for the Cardinals.
Like Hudson before him, Carlson, a comp pick thanks to a free-agent who signed with the Cubs, wins organization award as a prelude to his arrival in the majors.
A day after Cardinals manager Mike Shildt stumped for his former starter Michael Wacha and suggested that the righthander's next team would be getting a steal, Wacha has found that team.