Cardinals claim lefty Williams from Angels, lose two righthanders in minor-league Rule 5 draft

The ceremonial ending to the annual winter meetings started late and mixed an old-school conference call with a Slack channel, and by the time the Rule 5 drafts were completed a total of 74 players had changed teams.
There were 18 players selected in the major-league portion of the draft, and the Cardinals' participation in those rounds was best summed up by what they said when their pick came.
"Pass."
The Cardinals passed on the 19th overall pick in the Rule 5 draft, and the other 29 teams passed on the players the Cardinals did not protect from selection in that draft. That group included pitcher Alvaro Seijas, a top prospect who was removed from the 40-man roster during the Cardinals' machinations for doubleheader pitching, and pitcher Roel Ramirez, who debuted in the majors during the Cardinals' return from quarantine.
Players selected in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft must remain on the big-league active roster or injured list for the entirety of the following season for the new team to control that player's rights.
The minor-league rounds come with less strings attached.
The Cardinals continued their recent trend of adding lefty pitchers to their depth by taking Angels Class AA lefthanded Garrett Williams in the first round of the minor-league Rule 5 draft.
Williams, 26, was taken off the Rocket City Trash Pandas roster. The Trash Pandas would have had their inaugural season in 2020, and Williams, like a majority of minor leaguers, did not throw a pitch in competition. The lefty is 18-24 with a 3.98 ERA as a pro, and he has 304 strikeouts in 321 innings pitched.
A seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2016, Williams was the player to be named later in the Zack Cozart trade, taking the lefty from San Francisco to the Angels a year ago. His part in that trade had to be delayed in case he was taken in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft.
The Cardinals lost two righthanded pitchers in the minor-league rounds: Jordan Brink was selected by Tampa Bay and Ronnie Williams, a power-armed prep pick by the Cardinals who had his ascent slowed by injury, was drafted by the Giants. Williams, 24, was the Cardinals' second-round pick in 2014. He received a bonus near $840,000 from the team.
