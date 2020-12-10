Cardinals claim lefty Williams from Angels, lose two righthanders in minor-league Rule 5 draft

The ceremonial ending to the annual winter meetings started late and mixed an old-school conference call with a Slack channel, and by the time the Rule 5 drafts were completed a total of 74 players had changed teams.

There were 18 players selected in the major-league portion of the draft, and the Cardinals' participation in those rounds was best summed up by what they said when their pick came.

"Pass."

The Cardinals passed on the 19th overall pick in the Rule 5 draft, and the other 29 teams passed on the players the Cardinals did not protect from selection in that draft. That group included pitcher Alvaro Seijas, a top prospect who was removed from the 40-man roster during the Cardinals' machinations for doubleheader pitching, and pitcher Roel Ramirez, who debuted in the majors during the Cardinals' return from quarantine.

Players selected in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft must remain on the big-league active roster or injured list for the entirety of the following season for the new team to control that player's rights.

The minor-league rounds come with less strings attached.