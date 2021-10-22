Cardinals claim Mariners righthander Newsome, who is recovering from elbow surgery

During that strong season, Newsome pitched at three levels and finished the year 9-10 with a 3.54 ERA in 155 innings pitched. He had 169 strikeouts in that time and, yes, almost as many home runs (16) as he had walks (17). He pitched the entire season and ended with a 1.08 WHIP because of his willingness to challenge hitters in the strike zone.

He was drafted in the 26th round by the Mariners in 2015 out of high school in Maryland.

He had elbow discomfort and issues in May, and that prompted reports that Tommy John surgery could be required at some point to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. He had that surgery at some point during the summer and was moved to the Mariners' 60-day injured list.

He will be the seventh player the Cardinals have on the 60-day injured list. That IL does not count against the 40-man roster, though it can only be used when a team has a full 40-man roster.

The Cardinals do.