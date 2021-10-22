Cardinals claim Mariners righthander Newsome, who is recovering from elbow surgery

When the Cardinals revamped their pitching staff on the fly to overcome the crater it created in June, they did so by looking for pitchers with experience, a sinker if possible, and, most of all, a willingness to throw strikes.
With their first move of the offseason, that last trait remains a guide.
The Cardinals claimed righthanded pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers Friday afternoon from the Seattle Mariners. Newsome, who turns 25 in November, is still recovering from elbow surgery he had this past season, and that rehab will carry into and possibly through the 2022 season. The Cardinals have kept him on the 60-day injured list for the moment, but will have to address that at some point.
Newsome's statistics show what his former manager said to reporters as the righthander made his way to the majors for the first time in 2020.
"I think everyone knows Ljay’s history," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He’s a strike-thrower. He gets right after it. No nonsense. He’s a man of few words, that’s for sure.”
In 2021, he made seven appearances and one start for the Mariners. He had a 7.98 ERA to go with a 1-1 record. In 14 2/3 innings he did strike out 20, and he didn't hesitate from throwing strikes. He allowed more homers (five) than he did walks (three) in the majors in 2021. That carried a trend that was part of his most recent full season — 2019, all in the minors.
During that strong season, Newsome pitched at three levels and finished the year 9-10 with a 3.54 ERA in 155 innings pitched. He had 169 strikeouts in that time and, yes, almost as many home runs (16) as he had walks (17). He pitched the entire season and ended with a 1.08 WHIP because of his willingness to challenge hitters in the strike zone.
He was drafted in the 26th round by the Mariners in 2015 out of high school in Maryland.
He had elbow discomfort and issues in May, and that prompted reports that Tommy John surgery could be required at some point to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. He had that surgery at some point during the summer and was moved to the Mariners' 60-day injured list.
He will be the seventh player the Cardinals have on the 60-day injured list. That IL does not count against the 40-man roster, though it can only be used when a team has a full 40-man roster.
The Cardinals do.
At the conclusion of the World Series, as free agents like Jon Lester and Andrew Miller come off the 40-man roster, the Cardinals won't have access to the 60-day injured list and will have to move several players, including Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley, from it to the 40-man roster. The Cardinals must try to pass Newsome through waivers on their own at some point to remove him from the 40-man roster while retaining control of his rights, or they can use one of the spots freed in the coming weeks for him and then, depending on new roster rules in the CBA, utilize the 60-day IL when it's next available.
One player currently on the 60-day injured list will become a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series: Righthander Carlos Martinez. The Cardinals intend to decline the team option they have on his contract.
The Cardinals' 40-man roster, complete with contract situation and pending free agency can be viewed here, as it was before the Newsome addition.