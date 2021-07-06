Cardinals cleanup hitter O'Neill scratched after severe allergic reaction to food; lineup adjusted

SAN FRANCISCO — A few hours before making his return to the Cardinals' lineup, cleanup hitter Tyler O'Neill had a severe allergic reaction to some food he at in the clubhouse at Oracle Park.
O'Neill had started to recover later in the evening, but he was scratched from the lineup.
He's considered day-to-day and the team is hopeful that he'll be able to pinch hit, if needed. O'Neill returned from a hand injury to pinch hit Monday night in the Cardinals' victory against the Giants. He took a fastball to the right hand Friday night and spent the weekend regaining hand strength.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he was not sure what food O'Neill ate that caused such a reaction.
Here is the new lineup:
1. Dylan Carlson, LF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Yadier Molina, C
5. Tommy Edman, RF
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
***
Written earlier, before O'Neill's removal from the lineup ...
The Cardinals spent less than 24 hours in the afterglow of their six-run 10th inning Friday and the first career grand slam from Harrison Bader that punctuated it. And then it was back into the two-run idle.
They had some forward progress with a sweep of Arizona at home only to go on the road and lose three of four to the team just ahead of the Diamondbacks in the standings.
Strides forward are met with steps back, as an official recently said.
Their latest attempt to turn a moment into some momentum comes Tuesday night at Oracle Park, and instead of having to play stopped to a losing streak, veteran starter Adam Wainwright can keep it rolling. Wainwright, who pitched superb at Coors Field, has a streak of six consecutive quality starts coming into the game against the first-place Giants.
The Cardinals won his final four starts of June, and he was the only starter with a victory for 32 days as the rotation rattled around him.
The Cardinals scored in each of the final three innings of Monday's game to edge the Giants, 5-3. They got two runs from a triple by Matt Carpenter, and then added on with runs in the eighth and ninth innings to be able to weather the Giants' ninth-inning threat. It was a steady stream of scoring that the Cardinals have had only once before on this road trip (in the extra-inning win at Coors on Friday), and that was also the last time they started the game with the lineup they like for length.
Tyler O'Neill returns to the cleanup spot after being socked on the right hand by a pitch Friday. He appeared as a pinch-hitter Monday and, after testing his grip and ability to throw with the injured right hand, said that he expected to be ready "to be out there every day."
A familiar shimmy, stall, quick-pitch, shimmy will greet him from the mound.
Johnny Cueto, the longtime Cincinnati Reds starter who long had the ire of the Cardinals, will start for the Giants. He's 6-4 with a 4.00 ERA this season.
Here's the lineup that will face Cueto:
