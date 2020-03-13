Cardinals close spring training camp as most players, staff are urged to head home

JUPITER, Fla. — A majority of the Cardinals players in major-league spring training have opted to return to their offseason homes as the club closes its camp for official workouts and awaits word on when baseball will resume again.

The team will reconvene at that time for what John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, referred to as "Camp 2."

Most players were encouraged to return home Friday as the result of a discussion between the commissioner's office and the players' union. The Cardinals have 10 to 15 players who have opted to remain in Jupiter, Fla. Many, though not all, have homes in the area.

Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim will not be returning to Korea, and after conversations with the Cardinals has elected to remain in Jupiter, Fla.

A skeleton crew of coaches and staff will be available to players at the Roger Dean Stadium complex for their voluntary workouts.

There will be no mandatory workouts for the foreseeable future.

When baseball has a better sense of when it will resume, there will be some re-entry procedure for players and staff who left for home.

From our earlier story:

On the first day without baseball, the Cardinals opened their training room and their weight room to players who were interested in using them, but canceled all other baseball-related activities and awaited instructions that, an official acknowledged, change "hour by hour."

By the end of day the Cardinals were closing camp, though the extent of that closure was not yet clear, and that was changing by the day.