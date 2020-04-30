Cardinals closer Hicks continues to make strides on rehab, readying for return when or if games do

While baseball waits and wonders about when games will resume, rehabs continue.
Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks, who had elbow surgery midway through the 2019 season, has advanced to throwing bullpens in recent weeks. His throwing program now includes 30-pitch bullpen sessions of “moderate intensity,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. He remains on pace to be ready for competition around what would have been the All-Star break.
How his rehab program looks, like everything else upended by the coronavirus pandemic, will depend on how baseball returns.
The usual timetable for recovery from Tommy John surgery is 12 months. The Cardinals and Hicks slowed his calendar down by about a month, and throughout the process they have been monitoring how his recovery might be different due to having Type 1 Diabetes.
As Cardinals spring training closed, Hicks said he was taking added precautions when it came to interaction because of COVID-19.
If the season had progressed as scheduled, Hicks would likely have been with the team in St. Louis this past month — working out at Busch Stadium, readying to face hitters, and striding toward a rehab assignment that could begin around the time the team headed for London.
How his schedule looks from here will depend on what baseball’s schedule does. He could be ready to face hitters at the time baseball launches its second spring training to ready for a season. If a roster of players has to be identified to remain in isolation, it’s possible Hicks would be included and get his work against hitters in that setting.
The possibilities are kaleidoscopic without knowing how, when, or if the 2020 season will resume, so in the meantime Hicks’ rehab presses on.
Some other updates from the Cardinals, on the 50th day since they played:
• Brett Cecil has continued his rehab with a focus on his lower body and recovery from a severe hamstring injury. He will be ready to throw off a mound in the next week or two, but his throwing program will progress as the team gets more information about the season starting.
• Miles Mikolas has thrown two bullpen sessions of light intensity. Mozeliak said the righthander is “encouraged” by how his forearm has responded to rest and how it has recovered from higher-intensity throws. The Cardinals believe Mikolas will be available to start whenever a season resumes at this point.
• Andrew Miller has cleared the concerns and troubles he had during spring training and is now considered on a normal program for the Cardinals. No longer an injury update.
• The 17 players from Venezuela remain housed at the Cardinals’ complex in the Dominican Republic. The campus is large enough that every player can have his own room and they can still practice social distancing at the facility. They are provided with meals while there, too. The Cardinals’ attempts to get the players back to their homes in Venezuela are complicated by the country’s closure due to the virus and the quarantine that could await the players there.
A similar concern has kept Kwang Hyun Kim in St. Louis.
The Cardinals’ lefty has explored his options about returning to his family and home in South Korea. What would await him there is a 14-day quarantine, the Cardinals said. With the likelihood a 14-day quarantine would await his return to the States, Kim is doing the math of being away from family and away from the game for almost a month of quarantine. For the time being, he has extended his plans to stay in St. Louis.
And he’s found someone he can join for practice.
Kim and Cardinals’ veteran Adam Wainwright, who is in St. Louis with his family, meet five times a week to have a catch. They have been known to do so at a social distance of 120 feet.
