Cardinals closer Hicks continues to make strides on rehab, readying for return when or if games do

The possibilities are kaleidoscopic without knowing how, when, or if the 2020 season will resume, so in the meantime Hicks’ rehab presses on.

Some other updates from the Cardinals, on the 50th day since they played:

• Brett Cecil has continued his rehab with a focus on his lower body and recovery from a severe hamstring injury. He will be ready to throw off a mound in the next week or two, but his throwing program will progress as the team gets more information about the season starting.

• Miles Mikolas has thrown two bullpen sessions of light intensity. Mozeliak said the righthander is “encouraged” by how his forearm has responded to rest and how it has recovered from higher-intensity throws. The Cardinals believe Mikolas will be available to start whenever a season resumes at this point.

• Andrew Miller has cleared the concerns and troubles he had during spring training and is now considered on a normal program for the Cardinals. No longer an injury update.